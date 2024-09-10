Forthlane Partners Ltd. Augments Leadership and Announces New Investors

Robbie Pryde, Robert Vanderhooft and Peter Grosskopf bring years of experience and proven success to propel the firm into its next growth phase

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Forthlane Partners Ltd., an independent asset management and investment firm, welcomes three proven leaders in financial services to its growing team to enhance its investment offering for ultra-high net worth individuals and families across Canada.

With a focus on evidence-based, pension style investing, Forthlane enables clients to invest like top-tier institutional investors, unlocking access to meticulously constructed, well-diversified portfolios that prioritize safety and growth no matter the market environment. The firm is poised to continue advancing its successful investing approach with the guidance and expertise of its new leaders.

Robbie Pryde has joined Forthlane as its new CEO, to meaningfully scale the platform and ensure the firm continues to exceed high client service expectations. Robbie spent over 20 years at TD running Investment & Corporate Banking and Global Equities and was a founding partner at investment dealer Newcrest Capital, which was sold to TD for $224M in 2000.

"I'm looking forward to leading the Forthlane team and building on the unique and independent offering we provide to Canadian families and individual investors," says Robbie Pryde. "Alongside this talented team, my goal is to enhance our product offerings and deliver quality services that are tailored to exceed client expectations. Ultimately, our aim is to ensure long-term financial success for clients through smart solutions that provide them with access to safe and globally diversified strategies."

Robert Vanderhooft has also joined Forthlane as co-Chief Investment Officer. Robert is the former CEO and CIO of institutional investment manager and private market investing bellwether Greystone Managed Investments and more recently, the CIO of TD Asset Management. Robert will be working directly with founding CIO, Wayne Kozun. Before forming Forthlane, Wayne served as the Global Head of Equities, Fixed Income, and Hedge Funds at Ontario Teacher's Pension Plan for 22 years. Throughout their careers, Robert and Wayne have overseen $700 billion of assets with over 400 Portfolio Managers and Investment Analysts reporting to them, and together they will provide Forthlane's clients with access to institutional-grade capital allocation – an approach that has not traditionally been available to individuals and families in Canada.

Peter Grosskopf has also made a meaningful investment in Forthlane. Peter was a long time CEO in the Sprott Group of companies leading its AUM growth from $5 billion to more than $20 billion over his tenure, and was also a founding member of Newcrest Capital.

"We are extremely proud to have Robbie Pryde, Robert Vanderhooft and Peter Grosskopf as part of our Forthlane team, each bringing a sophisticated skill set and understanding of the global investment market to bolster our counsel and investment offerings," says Forthlane co-founder and former CEO, Ken Grewal. "With these new additions, we will continue to work together to provide clients with a transparent, objective and diversified approach to investing that delivers consistent and compelling risk adjusted returns."

Forthlane co-founders, Chairman Robert Williams and former CEO Ken Grewal, veterans in cross-border capital markets based in Toronto, New York, and Palo Alto with Scotia Capital, UBS, and BMO Capital Markets, will continue to stay involved. Bob will remain as Chairman and Ken will continue to be active in the firm's day-to-day business.

About Forthlane Partners Ltd.

Based in Toronto, ON, Forthlane Partners Ltd. is an independent asset management and investment firm servicing ultra-high net worth individuals and families across Canada. Forthlane offers an open-architecture, globally diversified approach to investing, combining deep industry knowledge with sophisticated rigour and diligence to provide clients with tailored solutions that drive steady financial growth. For more information, visit Forthlane Partners Ltd. at forthlane.com .

