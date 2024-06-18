Fort McMurray 468 First Nation Launches its Inaugural Indigenous Environmental, Social, and Governance (IESG) Report

FORT MCMURRAY, AB, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Fort McMurray 468 First Nation (FMFN468) announces its inaugural Indigenous Environmental, Social, and Governance (IESG) Report.

The FMFN468 Chief and Council are proud to share their IESG Report demonstrating their commitment to taking a holistic and balanced approach to economic development and preservation of culture and the environment. This report benchmarks what we are doing today to impact the lives of our community and where they are headed in the future.

The 2022/2023 IESG Report builds on the commitments outlined in the FMFN468 and Fort McMurray First Nation Group of Companies joint 2021 Sustainability Report to the Community. It showcases how the Nation's leadership, its employees, and industry partners are working together to build a vibrant, resilient, and self-sufficient community - while putting the Nation's culture and practices at the heart of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) reporting.

"As a Nation we are redefining the concept of ESG metrics by approaching them through our Indigenous lens - incorporating history, rights, culture, and ways of knowing, which is also reflected in our Nation's Eight Community Pillars. It encompasses our rich cultural heritage and respect for the land, which are at the heart of our identity. We are excited to share this report and hope it serves as a model for other Indigenous communities and provides key learnings for the business community." – Councillor Samantha Whalen, FMFN468

The report identifies commitments to advance the overall performance, investment, stability, and improved social and cultural well-being of the Nation.

"Our ESG report is a testament to our commitment to protecting the Nation's culture and land through metrics that truly matter to the Nation. Guided by the principle of seven-generation thinking, we are ensuring the sustainability and well-being of the community. In developing these metrics, we engaged extensively with Elders, Members, youth, and our business entities, and drew insights from other various Indigenous perspectives and metrics. This report not only adheres to industry standards but also integrates the Nation's unique values and priorities for today and the future." – Chris Dupont, FMFN468 Chief Sustainability Officer

The goal of the Nation is to be self-reliant - building a strong legacy for future generations by honouring their past, embracing the present, and empowering their future. This journey will continue to create respectful and inclusive partnerships where values and priorities are aligned. This is reconciliation in action and starts with working together for a more sustainable and inclusive future.

View the 2022/2023 IESG Report

Report Highlights

$25 million in revenue, with 85% going to the Nation to support programs and services

in revenue, with 85% going to the Nation to support programs and services ~$650,000 in education funding for Members

in education funding for Members 60% of Members are currently learning, or planning on learning, Cree, Dene or other Indigenous languages

240 community events held with over 5,000 attendees; 116 events were focused on culture and/or ceremony

Launch of FMFN468 Economic Development Corporation

Opening of the Urban Office in Edmonton, Alberta

About Fort McMurray 468 First Nation

FMFN468 is a Cree Band located 38km southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta. The Nation signed adhesion to Treaty 8 in 1899 and has a total of approximately 832 Band Members. The Nation and its leadership support the growth and sustainability of the community through focusing on revitalizing culture and traditional practices, nurturing Member health and well-being, economic development, and capacity building.

