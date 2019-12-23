Fort McKay First Nation Chief and Council Thank Long-Serving CEO for His Years of Service

Fort McKay First Nation thanks CEO George Arcand Jr. as he prepares to step down in March 2020 to pursue a leadership bid in his home community

FORT MCKAY, AB, Dec. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Fort McKay First Nation Chief and Council announced its Chief Executive Officer, George Arcand Jr., will be stepping down on March 27th, 2020 after seven years of service. Arcand will be returning home to Alexander First Nation, located 17km west of Morinville, Alberta, to launch his campaign for community leadership.

"On behalf of the Fort McKay community, I want to thank our friend and long-time CEO for his significant contributions to the growth and effectiveness of our administration. We credit George for facilitating the development of so many of our strong and mutually beneficial relationships with industry," says Chief Mel Grandjamb of Fort McKay First Nation. "He is a trusted leader and we are thankful for all that he has done for our community."

Arcand joined Fort McKay in November of 2012 as CEO of Administration, whose role is to oversee all of the Nation's administration and planning activities. This includes notable fundraising efforts for infrastructure projects such as the youth centre and the kindergarten to grade 9 school scheduled to begin construction in the spring of 2020.

"It has been my pleasure to lead the team at Fort McKay First Nation. I could not have asked for a more supportive community, staff, Chief and Council and board of directors," says Arcand of Fort McKay First Nation. "I treasure the friendships I have cultivated with each one of these community members and leaders - I thank them for the opportunity to serve as CEO these last seven years."

Fort McKay First Nation Chief and Council have already begun the recruitment process to ensure a smooth transition with the aim of having the successor in place by the spring of 2020.

