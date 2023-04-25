Fort Capital Partners Receives B Corp Certification

VANCOUVER, BC, April 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Fort Capital Partners, one of Canada's largest independent investment banking groups, is proud to announce that it has been certified as a B Corp™.

B Corps are part of a global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact. Fort Capital joins this rapidly growing movement, which includes more than 400 B Corps in Canada and over 6,300 globally.

As an investment bank, Fort Capital is proud to be included amongst industry leaders in the financial services sector who have embraced the standards set by B Lab in the certification process.

"The process to become a B Corp has been terrific in helping us to more specifically address what we do for our team, clients and others that are affected by our business," noted Dave Bustos, founder of Fort Capital Partners. "It's rewarding to know that so many companies are going through a similar process. We are a stronger, more disciplined, and more aware organization for having been through the evaluation and articulating the commitments we have."

Fort Capital is following a path that was built by all of the certified companies of the B Corp movement, and hopes to provide leadership in the investment banking industry to those interested in this journey and vision. Fort Capital believes that it can be a better corporate citizen, invest in people, create a work life balance atypical of traditional investment banks, support communities, and inspire others to do the same.

"Fort Capital may well be the first investment bank in Canada to be certified as a B Corp, but we are not looking to stand alone," added Bustos. "We encourage all firms in our industry to go through the deliberate work to better understand how the policies and practices, certainly around people, but also as they relate to our supply chain and our company's environmental impact, can be improved."

About B Lab

A leader in economic systems change, B Lab's global network creates standards, policies, and tools for business. They certify companies — known as B Corps — who are leading the way.

B Lab Global creates standards, policies, tools, and programs that shift the behavior, culture, and structural underpinnings of capitalism. It mobilizes the B Corp community towards collective action to address society's most critical challenges. B Lab's global community includes over 6,300 B Corps in 85+ countries and 160 industries. More than 100,000 companies use its B Impact Assessment and SDG Action Manager to manage their impact.

B Lab U.S. & Canada (BLUC) is one of six global partners of the global network. BLUC fosters and mobilizes a growing community of people and businesses working towards a more fair and inclusive economy in the United States and Canada. Over 2,000 B Corps make up the U.S. & Canada community, supported by the nonprofit, B Lab U.S. & Canada. For more information, visit www.usca.bcorporation.net.

About Fort Capital Partners

With offices in Vancouver, Toronto and Calgary, Fort Capital Partners is one of Canada's leading independent investment banking advisory firms. Our model marries the rigour of the largest investment banks with the nimbleness and common sense of a boutique advisory firm. We provide clients with proven, accessible, and independent investment banking advice and transaction execution. Fort Capital is proud to be a Certified B Corp. For more information, visit www.fortcapital.ca.

