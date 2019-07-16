Forrester's Canada 2019 Customer Experience Index Shows Brands Are Making Headway, Reveals Top Eight Elite CX Brands

Forrester's CX Index reveals the brands recognized as elite — firms that are in the top 5% of CX quality across industries in their region. Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is recognized as the number one Canadian brand, with the following companies making the elite brand list (in alphabetical order): ATB Financial, Chapters/Indigo, GMC, Hampton Inn & Suites, Home Hardware, Mercedes-Benz, and Mountain Equipment Co-Op.

While CX quality in Canada is slowly improving, brands are still struggling: no brand has risen to the top of the CX Index rankings and continued to rise. Half of industry front-runners were repeats — five of which had stagnant CX scores — and new industry leaders earned their spots due to statistically insignificant score fluctuations. Brands that wish to break out from their competition must focus on emotion, as the survey reveals that emotion has the largest impact on brand loyalty in every industry.

Based on a survey of more than 60,000 Canadian online adult consumers, Forrester's CX Index measures and ranks 161 Canadian brands across 14 industries to identify how well a brand's customer experience strengthens the loyalty of its customers. For a full list of rankings, including which emotions drive customer loyalty, click here [subscription required].

About Forrester's CX Index

Forrester's CX Index is the most complete and powerful CX tool in the market today. The CX Index gives businesses a deep and actionable understanding of the quality of their customers' experiences, competitive benchmark data so that business and technology leaders know how they stack up against their peers, and the ability to model the improvements that will have the biggest impact on revenue.

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR ) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We work with business and technology leaders to develop customer-obsessed strategies that drive growth. Forrester's unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 675,000 consumers and business leaders worldwide, rigorous and objective methodologies, and the shared wisdom of our most innovative clients. Through proprietary research, analytics, custom consulting, exclusive executive peer groups, learning offerings, and events, the Forrester experience is about a singular and powerful purpose: to challenge the thinking of our clients to help them lead change in their organizations.

