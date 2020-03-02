Formula 1®, TSN, and RDS Announce Multi-Year Media Rights Extension

TheLede.ca

– TSN and RDS's long-standing partnership with Formula 1® extended through the 2024 season –

– In addition to exclusive Canadian broadcast rights to the entire FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP™, fans can choose to watch a multitude of all-new F1 feeds including onboard cameras, Driver Tracker, the Pit Lane feed , and more –

– Canada's biggest motorsport event of the year, the CANADIAN GRAND PRIX, airs June 12-14 on TSN and RDS –

TORONTO, March 2, 2020 /CNW/ - In the lead-up to the 2020 FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP™ season, a new multi-year media rights extension was announced today by Formula 1®, TSN, and RDS, ensuring that Bell Media's sports networks continue to be the Canadian home of Formula 1 through the 2024 season.

TSN and RDS will continue to broadcast all Formula 1 races, as well as qualifying and practice sessions and encore presentations. This includes exclusive coverage of the CANADIAN GRAND PRIX – the most-watched motorsport event on Canadian soil.

With the new agreement, TSN and RDS subscribers now have access to a multitude of F1 live feeds available at once through the networks' digital platforms, including the Multiplex player on TSN.ca and RDS.ca, and through the TSN and RDS apps. These all-new feeds include:

Select Onboard Cameras

Pit lane Channel

Driver Tracker

Timing Channel

