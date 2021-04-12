Former UK Health Minister Lord O'Shaughnessy Joins Advisory Board at Cognetivity Neurosciences

Lord O'Shaughnessy brings a wealth of experience in healthcare policy, government and life sciences, as well as a broad network of industry connections

VANCOUVER, BC, April 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cognetivity") (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FWB: 1UB) today announced the appointment of Lord O'Shaughnessy to its advisory board with immediate effect.

A member of the UK House of Lords, James O'Shaughnessy has been involved in healthcare at the highest levels of government for many years. Between 2016 and 2018, he served as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department of Health (later the Department of Health and Social Care), leading efforts to enhance innovation in the NHS. He was responsible in this role for the development of the UK's Life Sciences Industrial Strategy and acted as ministerial lead for key public sector organizations such as NHS Digital and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Before joining the House of Lords, James held a variety of policy roles, including Deputy Director and later Visiting Fellow at the highly-influential think tank Policy Exchange. He was Director of Policy to Prime Minister David Cameron, having served as Director of Policy and Research at the Conservative Party between 2007 and 2010, and he played a leading role in writing the Party's manifesto for its successful 2010 general election campaign.

James is currently a member of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Longevity and a Visiting Professor at the Institute of Global Health Innovation, Imperial College London. He also supports many organizations as an advisor or director, including Health Data Research UK, the healthcare and life sciences consultancy Newmarket Strategy, the Centre for Science and Policy at the University of Cambridge, Bain & Company and a number of successful healthtech ventures. These include Healthy.io, which uses AI to provide smartphone-based remote clinical testing, and Push Doctor, a video consultation platform.

"Cognetivity has developed ground-breaking technology with the clear potential to tackle one of the biggest healthcare challenges of our times," said Lord O'Shaughnessy. "Their mission is vitally important, and I can't wait to get involved."

"There's no doubt that the future of healthcare looks increasingly digital – there are enormous improvements in patient outcomes to be made through the use of innovative technology," he continued. "I greatly look forward to working with the team to ensure Cognetivity's technology is able to improve the lives of as many people as possible."

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Sina Habibi, CEO of Cognetivity, said: "It's wonderful to have James on board. His impressive career shows a deep passion for healthcare and innovation, which we of course share, as well as an outstanding track record in helping companies add value in healthcare systems. His level of experience in NHS policy circles and the wider healthcare industry, particularly in the digital sphere, is fantastic. We're very excited to have his rich expertise in the organization. As someone who has a deep understanding of the UK and international environment, he is perfectly positioned to help steer our commercial activities as we move to deploy our technology in healthcare systems all over the world."

Cognetivity is a technology company that has created a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments. Cognetivity's ICA uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques to help detect the earliest signs of impairment by testing the performance of large areas of the brain to support diagnosis of dementia. It has achieved regulatory approval for clinical use in the UK and Europe with future clinical approval anticipated in North America and elsewhere in the world.

