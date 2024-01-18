Former SkipTheDishes CEO, Kevin Edwards, joins Eirene as new Chief Operating Officer

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Eirene, Canada's first online funeral services provider, announced that Kevin Edwards has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer. Edwards brings decades of leadership experience to Eirene's team.

Before joining Eirene, Edwards served as CEO of SkipTheDishes, Canada's #1 food and rapid delivery platform, for over four years before announcing his retirement in 2022. Edwards was instrumental in establishing Skip as a household name across Canada, steering the company through the pandemic, and launching new services for its customers.

"I'm excited to work with Kevin to deliver on our commitment to families and expand our business in an industry that has undergone critical transformations over the last few years," said Mallory Greene, Eirene's co-founder and CEO. "Kevin's experience in connecting with customers, scaling businesses and driving change aligns so well with what we're focused on."

Eirene provides high-quality cremation services that are simple for families to understand and use, at an affordable price. Arrangements can be made by phone, email or completely online. "We started Eirene to create the kind of funeral services that we would want for our loved ones," said Greene.

As Chief Operating Officer, Edwards will be working closely with co-founders Mallory Greene and Faisal Abid, and the rest of the team, to continue to build the brand and customer experience. Eirene plans to expand into U.S. markets this year.

"I'm thrilled to be working with another group of innovative disruptors. Mallory and Faisal have built an incredible team who are passionate about what they do and the people they help. They're changing how we approach funeral services, to offer Canadians more customer-driven options," said Edwards.

Founded in 2019, Eirene is Canada's first direct cremation technology platform making cremation easier and more affordable for Canadians. Eirene provides end-to-end services from pick-up to cremation to delivery of the ashes. Eirene operates in Ontario, Nova Scotia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Colombia, with plans to expand in Canada and the U.S. For more information, please visit eirene.ca.

