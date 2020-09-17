Former Senior Leader of Apotex Joins Nova Mentis Life Science Board and is Named COO

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Nova Mentis Life Science Corp. (CSE: NOVA) (FSE: HN3Q) (OTCPK: LIBFF) ("NOVA" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Jacqueline McConnell to its Board of Directors and as Chief Operating Officer ("COO").

Jacqueline McConnell has over twenty years of experience working for Apotex Inc., one of Canada's largest pharmaceutical companies. She provides critical business strategy input at a senior leadership level to support an organization's ability to achieve local and global growth and corporate sustainability. Ms. McConnell has proven experience developing and implementing programs and systems. Her key contributions include building and leading numerous successful teams to support efficient management of capital and operating activity across budget management, scheduling, quality, safety, and regulatory compliance.

Ms. McConnell's most recent accomplishment was to provide direct leadership and operational guidance to support a Canadian cannabis company to successfully achieve Health Canada and European (EU GMP) licensing status.

Effective immediately in her new role as COO, Ms. McConnell will assume responsibility for, among other things, managing the integration and acting as a liaison to NOVA's business segments, such as psilocybin-focused Nova Mentis Biotech Corp. and the cannabis business investments of NOVA. Further, in utilizing her background in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, she will spearhead corporate development efforts and new business initiatives within this realm.

"We are thrilled to welcome a person of Jacquie's caliber to the NOVA team," stated Will Rascan, President and CEO. "Her expertise will be highly valuable as we continue advancing our corporate mandate in the health and wellness sector."

Concurrent with the appointment of Ms. McConnell to the Board of Directors, Dr. Aylia Mohammadi has stepped down from the Board in order to focus her ongoing efforts as Chief Scientific Officer in charge of the pre-clinical and planned clinical trials of Nova Mentis Biotech Corp. Per the Company's press release of August 31, 2020, NOVA has signed a master service agreement with Physiogenex, a leading preclinical contract research organization for metabolic disorders. Under the terms of the agreement, Nova Mentis Biotech shall contract Physiogenex to conduct the first of two planned preclinical studies that will focus on determining the effect of a range of psilocybin doses on different inflammation markers in order to determine the effective dose to proceed with the planned metabolic study.

Further, the Company has granted an aggregate of 2,500,000 incentive stock options ("the Options") to members of its Board, management team and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable for a period of two years from the date of grant at a price $0.20 per share. The Options have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's incentive stock option plan.

