Former Prime Minister of Canada Kim Campbell, Margaret Trudeau and The First Lady of the Republic of Kenya join Craig Kielburger to celebrate WE Charity's first post-secondary institution in Kenya, the WE College

"When WE began this journey almost twenty-five years ago, I never imagined that the movement would grow to include a college in the heart of the Maasai Mara," said Craig Kielburger, co-founder of WE. "After over thirteen years of partnering with Narok County and with support from Canadian schools, families and donors, we can now provide education opportunities at all levels – from primary, to secondary, to post-secondary. This is a tremendous milestone that will help build the next generation of educators, doctors, engineers and more."

The ceremony brought together learners, community members as well as honourary guests from Canada and Kenya, including Former Prime Minister of Canada Kim Campbell; Celebrated Canadian, mental health advocate, author and mother of the current Prime Minister of Canada, Margaret Trudeau; and Her Excellency Margaret Kenyatta, The First Lady of the Republic of Kenya. Thousands of people from across the county made their way to the WE College for this memorable event complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a plaque reveal as well as special performances by Slum Drummers, WE's All-Boys Secondary School and the WE College choir. As people gathered around the WE College, local and national dignitaries shared how the WE College will shape the future of Narok County, Kenya and beyond.

"Today's celebration filled my heart with hope and joy," said Margaret Trudeau. "Thanks to the WE College, the future of students in Kenya is brighter than ever before."

The WE College welcomed its first cohort students in 2017, offering aspiring students from the area the opportunity to develop theoretical and technical skills in two schools of study: Tourism & Hospitality, and Nursing. The inaugural cohort comprises all female learners, attending the College on full scholarship. For the first time, students from the surrounding area have the chance to pursue a world-class education at the WE College while remaining close to their friends, family and community.

"As I look at the WE College learners here today I see young empowered women dedicated to their education, their future and their community," said Former Prime Minister of Canada, Kim Campbell. "Today's ceremony celebrates many firsts – the first WE College, the first cohort to study at this world-class institution, the first time learners from the surrounding area can access higher education without needing to leave their home. I know there are many more firsts ahead for the members of Narok County."

In its initial two years, the WE College will welcome over 100 learners. Once fully constructed over the next five years, the College will be a co-ed academic hub able to host hundreds of learners every year and offer programs in six faculties of study: Technical Studies, Public Health, Education, Medicine, Civil Engineering and Business and Technology. It's a full-cycle for the organization, as the graduates from these programs will carry development in this rural region farther than we could ever imagine. Visit WE.org/donate to learn how you can support education in WE Villages around the world.

To learn more about the WE College, visit WE.org/we-movement/we-charity-impacts/.

About WE

WE is a family of organizations that make doing good, doable. WE is made up of WE Charity, empowering domestic and international change, ME to WE, a social enterprise that creates socially conscious products and experiences to help support the charity, and WE Day, filling stadiums around the world with the greatest celebration of social good.

WE Charity was founded in 1995 by then 12-year-old Craig Kielburger with a mission to fight child labour. WE has since grown and evolved to address the root cause of child labour—extreme poverty. In the past 24 years, WE's programmes have empowered over one million people with clean water, built 1,500 schools and schoolrooms overseas, and empowered more than 200,000 children with access to education.

