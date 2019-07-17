Former Prime Minister of Canada Kim Campbell, Margaret Trudeau and The First Lady of the Republic of Kenya join Craig Kielburger to celebrate WE Charity's first post-secondary institution in Kenya, the WE College
Jul 17, 2019, 15:06 ET
– The WE College will offer hundreds of aspiring students from Narok County and beyond the opportunity to pursue a world-class education while remaining close to their community –
– Click here to access the Electronic Press Kit, including photos and broll from the event –
TORONTO, July 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, WE, a family of organizations that make doing good, doable, is celebrating another major milestone in the organization's almost 25-year history: the first WE College in the rural part of Kenya's Narok County, which borders on the Maasai Mara. WE began its partnership in the area in 1999, and through this 20-year collaboration, the WE College is a symbol of hope for the community, providing access to continued education opportunities for Narok County's aspiring learners who currently represent less than one per cent of post-secondary students across Kenya.
Before the WE College was imagined, WE began its education programming in Kenya with a focus on primary schools. Through partnerships with local communities, WE was able to increase access to education by investing in infrastructure and resources. Done in tandem with the community, this work was instrumental in increasing students' attendance, especially girls. The growing attendance inspired WE and surrounding communities to open a secondary school, which quickly expanded into two campuses as a result of overwhelming demand. Many of the students at the college started primary school with WE, continued onto WE secondary schools, and are now studying to be the next generation of educators, engineers, nurses and more – a significant milestone as WE approaches its 25th anniversary as an organization.
"When WE began this journey almost twenty-five years ago, I never imagined that the movement would grow to include a college in the heart of the Maasai Mara," said Craig Kielburger, co-founder of WE. "After over thirteen years of partnering with Narok County and with support from Canadian schools, families and donors, we can now provide education opportunities at all levels – from primary, to secondary, to post-secondary. This is a tremendous milestone that will help build the next generation of educators, doctors, engineers and more."
The ceremony brought together learners, community members as well as honourary guests from Canada and Kenya, including Former Prime Minister of Canada Kim Campbell; Celebrated Canadian, mental health advocate, author and mother of the current Prime Minister of Canada, Margaret Trudeau; and Her Excellency Margaret Kenyatta, The First Lady of the Republic of Kenya. Thousands of people from across the county made their way to the WE College for this memorable event complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a plaque reveal as well as special performances by Slum Drummers, WE's All-Boys Secondary School and the WE College choir. As people gathered around the WE College, local and national dignitaries shared how the WE College will shape the future of Narok County, Kenya and beyond.
"Today's celebration filled my heart with hope and joy," said Margaret Trudeau. "Thanks to the WE College, the future of students in Kenya is brighter than ever before."
The WE College welcomed its first cohort students in 2017, offering aspiring students from the area the opportunity to develop theoretical and technical skills in two schools of study: Tourism & Hospitality, and Nursing. The inaugural cohort comprises all female learners, attending the College on full scholarship. For the first time, students from the surrounding area have the chance to pursue a world-class education at the WE College while remaining close to their friends, family and community.
"As I look at the WE College learners here today I see young empowered women dedicated to their education, their future and their community," said Former Prime Minister of Canada, Kim Campbell. "Today's ceremony celebrates many firsts – the first WE College, the first cohort to study at this world-class institution, the first time learners from the surrounding area can access higher education without needing to leave their home. I know there are many more firsts ahead for the members of Narok County."
In its initial two years, the WE College will welcome over 100 learners. Once fully constructed over the next five years, the College will be a co-ed academic hub able to host hundreds of learners every year and offer programs in six faculties of study: Technical Studies, Public Health, Education, Medicine, Civil Engineering and Business and Technology. It's a full-cycle for the organization, as the graduates from these programs will carry development in this rural region farther than we could ever imagine. Visit WE.org/donate to learn how you can support education in WE Villages around the world.
To learn more about the WE College, visit WE.org/we-movement/we-charity-impacts/.
About WE
WE is a family of organizations that make doing good, doable. WE is made up of WE Charity, empowering domestic and international change, ME to WE, a social enterprise that creates socially conscious products and experiences to help support the charity, and WE Day, filling stadiums around the world with the greatest celebration of social good.
WE Charity was founded in 1995 by then 12-year-old Craig Kielburger with a mission to fight child labour. WE has since grown and evolved to address the root cause of child labour—extreme poverty. In the past 24 years, WE's programmes have empowered over one million people with clean water, built 1,500 schools and schoolrooms overseas, and empowered more than 200,000 children with access to education.
Stay connected on the latest news and updates on WE:
@WEmovement | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Media Centre
@CraigKielburger | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Website
SOURCE WE Charity
For further information: Camila Ossa, Associate Director, External Communications, WE, Camila.ossa@we.org, +1-647-459-4460
Share this article