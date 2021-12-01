Former President and CEO of the CFA Institute joins The Financial Modeling Institute (FMI)

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- The Financial Modeling Institute (FMI), the only Financial Modeling accreditation body in the world, serving candidates in over 50 countries, announced today that Paul Smith has joined the FMI as a Board Member and Senior Advisor and will work closely with the leadership team to drive growth and awareness of the FMI.



"The FMI is addressing a large unmet need by ensuring that new hires and existing employees have exceptional financial modeling skills. Employers globally are realizing that the FMI is establishing the new standard," said Smith. "I am pleased to contribute and I look forward to collaborating with other top finance industry experts at the FMI as we work together to advance awareness, excellence and discipline in Financial Modeling. Closing the skills gap is the key to improving critical business decision making."

Smith, who is the former President and CEO of the CFA Institute, brings tremendous value to the board with his expertise and experience. The CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. There are more than 175,000 CFA® charterholders worldwide in more than 160 markets. Smith is uniquely positioned to help drive awareness of the FMI worldwide as it continues its expansion from providing in-person exams in 25 countries in 2019, to now offering a proctored, virtual exam format that presently has candidates write from over 50 countries worldwide.

"We are honored to welcome Paul to our team. We look forward to his dynamic perspective and advice which will help expand awareness that financial models have become the most important decision-making tools in finance," said Ian Schnoor, Executive Director of the FMI. "Employers worldwide require that their new hires along with their existing team members have exceptional financial modeling skills to allow their firms to make the most effective decisions. Passing our Level 1 Advanced Financial Modeler (AFM) exam is the only true validation of an individual's financial modeling skills. The FMI's accreditation programs solve a critical pain point for employers by reducing hiring costs and ensuring a consistent level of modeling skill throughout the organization."

About The Financial Modeling Institute (FMI)

Founded in 2017, the FMI's mission is to promote awareness, excellence and discipline in Financial Modeling globally through its world-class accreditation programs. The FMI's exams are relevant for professionals working in banking, private equity, accounting, asset management, business development, venture capital, and other areas of finance. The FMI is the only organization in the world that offers proctored, rigorous financial modeling exams. Through research and testing, the FMI has developed exams that set the bar high with regards to modeling skills. The Level 1 Advanced Financial Modeler (AFM) accreditation launched in 2017, the Level 2 Chartered Financial Modeler (CFM) accreditation launched in 2018, and the Level 3 Master Financial Modeler (MFM) accreditation will launch in early 2022.



