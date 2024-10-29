Former Patients of Pain Doctor Can Claim Compensation (Law Firm: Harte Law PC)

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - On February 23, 2018, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice certified a class action involving individuals who received epidural pain injections performed by Dr. Stephen James at the Rothbart Centre for Pain Care Ltd. between January 1, 2010 and November 30, 2012.

On September 15, 2021, Mr. Justice Edward M. Morgan found in favour of the class on all the common issues in the class action, including finding that Dr. James failed to use adequate infection, prevention and control measures and his conduct was deserving of punitive damages. An appeal of Justice Morgan's decision was dismissed on February 2, 2023.

Former patients of Dr. James who suffered an infection after receiving a pain injection from Dr. James between January 1, 2010 and November 30, 2012 are urged to come forward to make a claim. Individuals who can establish that Dr. James' failure to follow appropriate infection control practices caused them harm, are eligible for financial compensation.

Individuals who wish to make a claim must submit a claim form to Harte Law PC, the lawyers representing the class no later February 4, 2025. Information on making a claim can be found on the Internet at hartelaw.com/james . Class counsel is available to assist in completing the form without charge. They can be contacted at 1 (855) 663-3800.

Anne Levac is the representative plaintiff for the class. Within days of receiving an injection at the pain clinic, the 68-year old resident of Fenelon Falls developed a bacterial infection in her spine. She was rushed to hospital by ambulance, falling in and out of consciousness and suffering excruciating pain. She spent 10 weeks in hospital and was left permanently disabled.

After a decade of litigation, Ms. Levac hopes that the outstanding claims can be quickly resolved. "It has been more than a decade since I and many others were injured by Dr. James' negligence. Compensation for the victims is long overdue."

