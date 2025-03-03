Former OpenAI Leader Zack Kass Joins Info-Tech's "Digital Disruption" Podcast to Explore the Future of AI in Business and Society

Episode 2 of Digital Disruption, a video podcast from global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group, features AI strategist and former OpenAI Head of Go-to-Market Zack Kass. In the new episode, titled "How AI Will Change Society Forever," Kass shares with host Geoff Neilson his expert insights on the transformative power of AI, its implications for business and society, and the evolving role of leadership in the age of artificial intelligence.

With over 15 years of experience in AI commercialization, Kass has been instrumental in helping enterprises integrate AI-driven strategies. He has worked closely with Fortune 1000 companies, including Coca-Cola, Morgan Stanley, and Amgen, guiding them through the complexities of AI adoption. Now, as an advisor to top executives and an executive-in-residence at the University of Virginia's McIntire School of Commerce, Kass provides insights into the broader implications of AI for businesses and decision-makers.

"Zack has been in the room where the generative AI tools of the future are being built and deployed," says Geoff Nielson, senior vice president of brand at Info-Tech Research Group and host of Digital Disruption. "His perspective on what this technology can do and where it is going will be invaluable to anyone looking to navigate the fast-changing digital landscape."

Digital Disruption, Episode 2: "How AI Will Change Society Forever"

The latest episode of Digital Disruption with guest Zack Kass will explore:

The evolving impact of AI on industries and leadership roles.

How businesses can balance innovation with ethical considerations.

The strategic decisions leaders need to make today to stay competitive in an AI-driven future.

"The AI revolution is accelerating at an unprecedented pace, and organizations that proactively adapt will gain a significant advantage," explains Nielson. "This conversation goes beyond the technical aspects of AI – it's about equipping leaders with the knowledge and strategies needed to navigate the digital future effectively."

The episode of Digital Disruption featuring Zack Kass is now available on YouTube, Apple Music, and Spotify. IT and business professionals are encouraged to subscribe for insights from top industry experts shaping the future of digital transformation.

