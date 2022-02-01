Former MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes launches MaximizingU app offering lessons on equitable and empathetic leadership

As the senior advisor for EDI at Queen's University, and a PhD student in Neuroscience, Celina recognizes that "Among others, leaders are having a hard time practicing the elements of EDI that drive success. Within the last two years, we've dealt with an ongoing pandemic, increased racial justice issues and unearthing of thousands of children's bodies as a result of residential schools, combined with the impacts of climate change and other geopolitical issues. Everyone is struggling to sustain a personalized approach to equity, while looking at their lives differently, and working their way through what they want to do next. This app has been designed to bring clarity to that thought process."

"MaximizingU contains many of the lessons, practical tips and homework that I needed to do, to be a successful researcher, entrepreneur, politician and parent. I hope that those who complete the program will maximize their full purpose, potential and passion, while doing what they love and living authentically."

Through her unapologetic approach to coaching, guidance and expert insight, Celina developed the MaximizingU app to complement her memoir, which is currently on multiple reading lists, including Jillian Harris' Book Club.

The app includes access to exclusive content including:

Journal prompts for reflection

for reflection Interactive exercises in 14 themed lessons

in 14 themed lessons Inspiring stories of equitable leadership and empathy

Learn more about MaximizingU and download the app. Learn more at www.celinacc.ca.

ABOUT CELINA

Celina Caesar-Chavannes is an EDI advocate and leadership consultant, and a former Member of Parliament who served as parliamentary secretary to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Minister of International Development et la Francophonie. Before entering politics, she was a successful entrepreneur, launching and growing an award-winning research management consulting firm. Her first book, Can You Hear Me Now? was published by Random House Canada in 2021. She has been featured in O Magazine, Refinery29, Chatelaine and other prominent publications.

