Former Minister of National Defence Peter MacKay QC, PC joins ONE9 as a Strategic Advisor

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - In 2007, ONE9's Founder Glenn Cowan and then Minister of National Defence Peter MacKay met under 'unusual circumstances' in an official capacity in the heart of Kandahar City; the story itself is worth the price of admission.

Peter MacKay served as Canada's Foreign Minister (2006-2007), Canada's Defence Minister (2007-2013), and Attorney General (2013-2015). Following his distinguished career in politics, Peter worked as a senior partner at the global law firm Baker Mckenzie, and has since joined both McInnes Cooper; a global law firm and Deloitte.

"Peter is an ambassador for advancement in security innovation and prioritises the well-being of our women and men who are at the leading edge of solving some of Canada's most complex security challenges. He always has the best interest of Canada sees ONE9's value proposition as critical to our national security innovation advancement." At ONE9, Peter will help scale portfolio companies, provide advisory on private / public interaction including: procurement, capability development, global networking and fundraising.

Venture Capital firm ONE9 recently launched Canada's first national security and critical infrastructure technology fund focussed on dual-use technologies.

"When I met Glenn, he was a team leader with our top special operations unit. I always valued our special operators as key problem solvers for Canada. I'm not surprised to see veterans like Glenn develop their knowledge and experience to create value. A venture fund like ONE9 can go a long way to find agile ways to invest in and build companies, showcase Canadian talent and innovate to solve for the challenges and problems our country is facing in the world." When asked to support ONE9, MacKay said, it was a "no brainer, as Canada desperately needs outside the box thinking in our national security."

ONE9 is an ecosystem for national security and critical infrastructure dual-use technology innovation and integration. Anchored by Canada's first security-focused venture capital fund, ONE9 provides unparalleled access to proprietary deal flow emanating from compartmentalised programs in the Five-Eyes defence, security, and intelligence communities. With a deep understanding of end-user requirements, ONE9 knows what is needed and what works. Leveraging a unique and agile 'Task Force' of subject matter experts, ONE9 provides founders, partners, LPs and stakeholders the unique knowledge and advisory skills to navigate bringing products to market for defense and security end-users.

SOURCE ONE9

For further information: Glenn Cowan, [email protected]