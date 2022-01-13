Former Golden State Warriors CFO Joins Sabio Holdings Board of Directors

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "U.S. SECURITIES ACT") OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT AND APPLICABLE STATE SECURITIES LAWS OR AN EXEMPTION FROM SUCH REGISTRATION IS AVAILABLE./

25-Year Finance Veteran Jennifer Cabalquinto Joins Board

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2022 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) ("Sabio Holdings" or the "Company"), the media and technology company that oversees CTV platforms AppScience ® and Sabio , today announced Jennifer Cabalquinto has joined its Board of Directors ("Board"), effective immediately. A 25-year industry veteran, Jennifer is currently the Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of 2K, and previously served as the CFO and Special Advisor of the Golden State Warriors.

"We are thrilled to have Jennifer's acumen and experience to help guide the financial future of Sabio Holdings, and our brands Sabio and AppScience," said Aziz Rahimtoola, CEO and cofounder of Sabio. "Jennifer's deep understanding of the media and entertainment space will be critical in charting our growth trajectory".

As a senior finance executive Jennifer has a strong track record of maximizing enterprise value by optimizing financial operations. She is known for implementing and continually improving processes, controls and strategies to provide a solid financial foundation on which companies can grow. Her 25+ year career has steered the corporate finance function within startup, turnaround and rapidly expanding environments spanning sports and entertainment industries.

"As someone who has had first-hand experience with how fragmented the media and entertainment space is, I was impressed by how Sabio and AppScience's solutions use cross screen media and analytics to improve advertiser and brand performance," said Jennifer. "I look forward to utilizing my finance background, alongside my fellow Board members, in guiding Sabio's results-driven approach to help marketers everywhere."

Jennifer joins Paula Madison, a 22-year veteran of NBCUniversal where she held a number of leadership roles, including EVP for Diversity as well as a VP of the General Electric Company (GE), then parent company of NBCU. Existing board members Carl Farrell, who touts 30 years of global management expertise guiding large and small organizations through growth and transformation, and Muizz Kheraj, who has more than two decades of experience in technology supporting the capital market needs of middle-market entrepreneurs, will work in tandem with the new team member additions.

STOCK OPTIONS GRANT

The Board has authorized, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, the grant of incentive and non-statutory stock options ("Options") to directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase an aggregate of up to 1,110,120 common shares ("Shares") in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of C$1.38 per Share for a 10-year term from January 13, 2022. Of the Options granted:

an aggregate of 580,000 Options were granted to directors and officers of the Company. Options vest quarterly over three years, with the first tranche vesting on April 13, 2022 .

. an aggregate of 530,120 Options were issued to employees and consultants of the Company. The Options vest quarterly over three years (with the exception of 18,120 Options that vest quarterly over two years), with the first tranche vesting on April 13, 2022 .

SABIO HOLDINGS, INC.

Per: "Aziz Rahimtoola"

Aziz Rahimtoola, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

ABOUT SABIO HOLDINGS INC

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV:SBIO.V) is a media and technology company that delivers improved brand performance via addressable cross screen solutions built on mobile behavior. The Sabio Holdings portfolio is comprised of the trusted and transparent demand-side platform Sabio, and the real-time measurement and attribution platform AppScience®. Together, the companies provide brands and agencies with the first end to end advertising suite, powered by its proprietary household graph of more than 300M mobile devices and 55MM CTV households.

Disclaimer

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as defined policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction. Any securities referred to herein have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. Person absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the risk factors discussed in the Filing Statement which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information: SABIO HOLDINGS INC., Aziz Rahimtoola, Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected], Phone: 1.844.974.2662

