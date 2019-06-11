Former Global CEO of Kinetic Worldwide Joins Imagination Park Technologies

VANCOUVER, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Imagination Park Technologies Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) today announced that Steven Ridley has joined the Company as a Senior Advisor to the CEO. Mr. Ridley previously served as Global CEO of WPP's Kinetic Worldwide, the largest Out of Home and Non-traditional media specialist agency in the world. He was responsible for ensuring that the unique Kinetic offering was globally coordinated across a network that spanned twenty-one (21) countries, managing $4 billion in clients' media investment. Mr. Ridley will help introduce the XenoHolographicTM Augmented Reality Platform to both the US and Global Out of Home media sector which in the US recently achieved $US8 billion annually.

Mr. Ridley stated, "Media is transformed by disruptive technologies. The entire Out of Home media space is about to be redefined by thin air! The era of Augmented Reality is upon us and Imagination Park is at the forefront of that revolution. I am excited to join the Imagination Park team as we redefine what it means to market to people outside the home by transforming the one to many message into the one to one experience."

"Mr. Ridley brings a tremendous track record of success in the DOOH (Digital Out of Home) Market," said Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO and President of Imagination Park. "The DOOH market is the perfect vehicle to anchor Augmented Reality experiences. Right time, right message now with a unique AR experience."

Steve Ridley's Professional Background

Mr. Ridley is one of the seven (7) principal founders of Kinetic Worldwide, the largest Out of Home and Non-traditional media specialist agency in the world. In 2009 WPP completed their purchase of Kinetic Worldwide and Mr. Ridley was appointed to serve as Global Chief Executive Officer. He was responsible for ensuring that the unique Kinetic offering was globally coordinated across a network that spanned twenty-one (21) countries, managing $4 billion in clients' media investment.

Prior to his appointment as Global CEO, Mr. Ridley served as CEO of Kinetic Americas where in less than five (5) years he grew the company's gross turnover from under $10 million to $700 million, expanded operations from eight personnel in New York City to 140 staff across six (6) offices, and successfully developed Kinetic's unique service proposition in the U.S. market.

Mr. Ridley has led the way in the development of the tools, systems, and thinking of the media industry and is a tireless evangelist for the evolution of marketing communications. He has dedicated his entire 34 year career to the media industry, all of which has been in the highly specialized Out of Home media sector (an $8 billion industry in the United States alone). He has established himself as one of the world's top experts in this field, a true pioneer who has revolutionized this highly-specialized segment of the media industry.

About Imagination Park

Imagination Park Technologies Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies.

For more information or to explore working with Imagination Park, please email info@imaginationpark.com, or visit www.imaginationpark.com.

All trademarks of the property of respective owners.

