Former First Lady Michelle Obama to speak in Victoria B.C., on Tuesday March 31st, 2020

Michelle Robinson Obama served as First Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017, transforming the position and becoming a role model, champion and inspiration for women, families, and so many people across America and around the world.

As a transformative First Lady, Mrs. Obama launched and led four key initiatives: Let's Move!, to address the challenge of childhood obesity; Joining Forces, to support veterans, service members and their families; Reach Higher, to inspire young people to seek higher education; and Let Girls Learn, to help adolescent girls around the world go to school.

In 2018, Michelle Obama published her memoir, Becoming, which sold more copies than any other book published in the United States in 2018, achieving that status in just 15 days and instantly rising to the #1 slot on the New York Times Best Sellers list.

Mrs. Obama was born on January 17, 1964. She married Barack Obama in 1992. They currently live in Washington, DC and have two daughters, Malia and Sasha.

Event Details A Conversation with Former First Lady Michelle Obama Date: Tuesday March 31, 2020 Time: 7:00 pm Venue: Save on Foods Memorial Centre Tickets: www.selectyourtickets.com or by phone: 250-220-7777



Tickets go on sale Wednesday February 26th 2020 at 10am at www.selectyourtickets.com

