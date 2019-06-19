Former First Lady Michelle Obama to speak in Hamilton, Ontario on Friday October 11th 2019

Michelle Robinson Obama served as First Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017, transforming the position and becoming a role model, champion and inspiration for women, families, and young people across America and around the world.

As a transformative First Lady, Mrs. Obama launched and led four key initiatives: Let's Move!, to address the challenge of childhood obesity; Joining Forces, to support veterans, service members and their families; Reach Higher, to inspire young people to seek higher education; and Let Girls Learn, to help adolescent girls around the world go to school.

Tickets go on sale Thursday June 20th at 10am at www.ticketmaster.ca

Event Details:

An Evening with Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Date: Friday October 11th 2019

Time: 7:00 pm

Venue: FirstOntario Centre

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ca

