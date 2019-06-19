Former First Lady Michelle Obama to speak in Hamilton, Ontario on Friday October 11th 2019
Jun 19, 2019, 06:00 ET
HAMILTON, ON, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Former First Lady Michelle Obama will be in Hamilton on Friday October 11th, 2019 at 7:00pm at FirstOntario Centre.
"The Hamilton Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to be able to bring former First Lady Michelle Obama to Hamilton. Her message of a renewed sense of purpose, passion and energy will resonate in all corners of our community." - Keanin Loomis, President & CEO, Hamilton Chamber of Commerce
Michelle Robinson Obama served as First Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017, transforming the position and becoming a role model, champion and inspiration for women, families, and young people across America and around the world.
As a transformative First Lady, Mrs. Obama launched and led four key initiatives: Let's Move!, to address the challenge of childhood obesity; Joining Forces, to support veterans, service members and their families; Reach Higher, to inspire young people to seek higher education; and Let Girls Learn, to help adolescent girls around the world go to school.
Tickets go on sale Thursday June 20th at 10am at www.ticketmaster.ca
Event Details:
An Evening with Former First Lady Michelle Obama
Date: Friday October 11th 2019
Time: 7:00 pm
Venue: FirstOntario Centre
Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ca
