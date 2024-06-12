Former Exploration Manager for Ivanhoe Mines Mongolia to strengthen Adyton Board

TSX Venture Exchange: ADY

OTC: ADYRF

FSE: 701GR

PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Adyton Resources Corporation (TSXV: ADY) (Adyton) is pleased to announce the appointment of former Friedland exploration manager Dr Chris Wilson as a Non-Executive Director to the Board. Dr Wilson's appointment is subject to TSXV approval and fills the vacancy created by the prior resignation of Mr Anthony Williamson.

Dr Wilson, BSc (Hons), PhD, FAusIMM (CP), FSEG, FGS, is a commercially-driven exploration geologist with over 30 years of global experience in area selection and prospect generation, generation of high value mineral exploration targets, and the design and management of large resource definition drilling programs. Dr Wilson has worked in over 80 countries, on most commodities and deposit styles. He has specialist experience with low to intermediate sulphidation epithermal Au-Ag-base metal systems, high sulphidation Au-Cu systems, and porphyry copper-gold systems and associated breccia- and sharn-hosted mineralization.

Dr Wilson has extensive project review and target generation experience, with demonstrated ability to integrate and interrogate complex multi-disciplinary datasets, and rapidly identify and test high value targets. Dr Wilson has very strong deposit model knowledge ensuring key controls on mineralization are placed within the wider context of a projects geological, structural and hydrothermal evolution.

Dr Wilson has proven ability to lead multi-disciplinary and multi-cultural, high talent teams under diverse cultural and physiographic regimes and is a Qualified Person for JORC and NI 43-10 compliant reporting and valuation. Dr Wilson spent 10 years with Ivanhoe Mines (TSX:IVN), including Exploration Manager for Ivanhoe Mines Mongolia, where he was responsible for an exploration portfolio of over 11 million hectares.

Dr Wilson comments, "I am delighted to be joining the Board of Adyton Resources Corporation and providing oversight of geological exploration of the project portfolio in Papua New Guinea. Following my PhD I was appointed Lecturer at the University of Papua New Guinea (Port Moresby Campus) which provided me with a deep understanding of PNG's geology and varied people and cultures. Adyton has robust projects with NI43-101 compliant mineral resource estimates, providing an excellent foundational value, on which to conduct further exploration". Dr Wilson further comments, "despite a number of historical drilling campaigns on Feni Island, most holes were shallow, and many did not penetrate the post-mineral volcanic cover nor assayed for copper. Adyton is presently reprocessing historical magnetic data, and reinterpreting historical drill hole assay results, which indicate there are a number of high reward exploration targets that were never adequately drill tested. This is confirmed by the most recent 5 hole drill program by Adyton also(see News Release dated December 1, 2021) which intersected intervals such as 35.9 m @ 0.3% Cu and 1.1 g/t Au (70.7 to 106.6 m) and 6.4 m @ 5.1% Cu and 1.6 g/t Au (147.7 m to 156.1 m) in hole ADK004. This along with a small number of historic deeper holes indicate both significant gold and copper exploration upside."

Adyton Chairman Sinton Spence said " I am thrilled to have Dr Wilson join the Board, Dr Wilson's unique background having lectured in Geology at the University Of PNG along with his experience at Ivanhoe mines and exposure globally to many deposit types combined with his matter of fact and pragmatic approach fills an important gap on our Board as we look to build a refreshed Board.

Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer ‎

ABOUT ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Adyton Resources Corporation is focused on the development of gold and copper resources in world class mineral jurisdictions. It currently has a portfolio of highly prospective mineral exploration projects in Papua New Guinea on which it is exploring to expand its identified gold Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resources and expand on its recent significant copper drill intercepts on the 100% owned Feni Island ‎project. The Company's mineral exploration projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire on easy to access island locations which hosts several globally significant copper and gold deposits including the Lihir gold mine and ‎Panguna copper/gold mine on Bougainville Island, both neighboring projects to the ‎Company's Feni Island project.

Adyton has a total declared Resource inventory (disclosed in accordance with NI 43-101) within its PNG portfolio of projects of 2,175,000 ounces gold.

Adyton is also quoted on the OTC under the code ADYRF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the code 701:GR.

For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit www.adytonresources.com

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Rod Watt, BSc Hons (Geo), FAusIMM, Chief Geologist of Adyton, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43‐ 101 ‐ Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Watt consents to the inclusion of his name in this release.

Forward looking statements

For further information please contact: Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer, E‐mail: [email protected], Phone: +61 7 3854 2389