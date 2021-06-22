Former Director of Research at Alzheimer's Research UK Carol Routledge joins advisory board at Cognetivity Neurosciences

Dr Routledge brings extensive experience in senior roles at leading multinational pharmaceutical companies, as well as in the nonprofit sector and specialist venture capital

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cognetivity") (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FWB: 1UB) today announced the appointment of Dr Carol Routledge to its advisory board with immediate effect.

Carol is a hugely respected and experienced figure in the world of neuroscience research, having worked in the space for over 30 years. She began her career at the pharmaceutical firm Syntex, later moving to Wyeth and SmithKline Beecham before taking up a senior leadership role in Clinical Pharmacology and Discovery Medicine (Psychiatry) at the newly-formed GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in 2000. From 2004 to 2009, she was Head of Clinical Development at BTG, after which she rejoined GSK as Head of Translational Medicine (Biopharma Discovery) until 2015.

Carol has also utilised her expertise to drive R&D efforts from outside the pharmaceutical industry. Between 2017 and 2020, she was Director of Research at Alzheimer's Research UK (ARUK), the UK's leading dementia research charity. In this capacity, she was responsible for directing the charity's research agenda, and played a major role in setting up the Early Detection of Neurodegenerative diseases (EDoN) project – an ambitious global initiative backed by Bill Gates that is working to develop digital fingerprints for the early detection of dementia.

Prior to joining ARUK, she worked as a Venture Partner at the Dementia Discovery Fund – a £250m specialist venture capital fund, also part-funded by Gates, that focuses on investing in and creating new biotech companies to develop high-impact therapeutics for age-related dementias. Her work there centred on identifying and developing novel disease-modifying mechanisms for the treatment of all types of dementia, sourcing opportunities from academic research groups and small companies.

More recently, Carol has returned to work in the pharmaceutical sector, as Chief Scientific and Medical Officer at Small Pharma, a London-based firm that develops disease-modifying therapies for mental health conditions.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr Sina Habibi, Cognetivity's CEO, said, "It's wonderful to have Carol join us. She has been a huge supporter of ours from the start and we have worked together very successfully before, notably when Cognetivity partnered with ARUK on our UK government-funded ADePT research project. The fact that she has seen our work up close and is keen to further her involvement is perfect validation of our technology and the commercial approach we are taking."

"Carol has a wealth of experience across numerous areas, meaning that we will be able to draw on her diverse expertise and her extensive network, which spans pharma and biotech, policymakers, the nonprofit sector and venture capital," he continued. "I have no doubt that she will be a hugely valuable asset to our team, and we really look forward to working with her as we move the company forwards."

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Cognetivity advisory board," Carol herself said. "Having already got to know the team and the technology several years ago, I'm looking forward to making a difference straight away, and using my experience and network to help accelerate their progress."

"Dementia, in particular Alzheimer's, poses a huge medical challenge that remains to be solved. Cognetivity's ICA test is uniquely positioned to be able to provide a massively-scalable, easy-to-use solution which can have a huge impact globally in the critical detection of early-stage sufferers, when medical interventions are at their most effective. Their innovative, research-backed approach is precisely the sort of technology that can make a vast difference in the battle against dementia. I believe Cognetivity's future in this space is bright, and I am very excited to be joining the team to be a part of it."

About Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd.

Cognetivity is a technology company that has created a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments. Cognetivity's ICA uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques to help detect the earliest signs of impairment by testing the performance of large areas of the brain to support diagnosis of dementia. It has achieved regulatory approval for clinical use in the UK and Europe with future clinical approval anticipated in North America and elsewhere in the world.

For more information, please visit: www.cognetivity.com

