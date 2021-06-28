Former Director General of the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) Dr. Luca Pani Joins Nurosene As Chief Medical Advisor

Strengthening Nurosene's understanding of brain and mental health, Dr. Luca Pani joins a global council of thought leaders

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND), a health-tech company focused on mental wellness, today announced that Dr. Luca Pani, MD has been appointed as Chief Medical Advisor and will serve on its Mental Health Advisory Council. Dr. Pani joins a global council of thought leaders with unique and diverse expertise in the areas of medicine, athletics, and technology including NFL superstar Richard Sherman and decorated Olympian Michael Phelps.

Dr. Pani served as the Director General of the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) for five years and currently sits on several boards including the Committee for Human Medicines (CHMP) and the Scientific Advice Working Party (SAWP) for the European Medicines Agency. He was also elected as the Chair of the EU Telematics Committee overlooking the European Medicines Agency (EMA) databases transition plan.

In his current role, Dr. Pani is a Professor of Pharmacology and Clinical Pharmacology at the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia in Italy and a Professor of Clinical Psychiatry at the University of Miami, USA. He also serves as Vice President for Regulatory Strategy and Market Access Innovation at VeraSci in Durham, NC and the Chief Advisor for the Drug Development Pipeline of Relmada.

"I could not be more excited to help fuel the growth of a company that has great vision and purpose. Mental health and wellness is something that impacts us all universally. Being able to have my background contribute in driving this agenda forward makes great sense and I could not be more proud to partner with the team at Nurosene," said Dr. Pani.

Dr. Pani is a recognized expert in basic and clinical pharmacology with particular emphasis on health technology assessments and is the author of over 180 scientific publications. His deep expertise with large web-based clinical datasets will help to guide Nurosene's innovation efforts and lead the Company's Mental Health Advisory Council as it relates to potential medical solutions in the market.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Pani lead us through this journey. His deep knowledge and expertise in Clinical Psychiatry and Pharmacology will strengthen our NURO app and be of great value to us as we build our NURO toolbox. Dr Pani will be guiding our research initiatives at Nurosene and we are excited to leverage his extensive experience in working with FDA protocols" said Ranj Bath, CEO of Nurosene.

About Nurosene

Nurosene provides individuals with tools and technology that empower them to take control of their mental wellness. Its mission is to build the next generation of better, healthier brains by leveraging technological advancements in AI and machine learning. With its team of experts and partners, Nurosene is positioned at the leading edge of critical research and innovations, striving to disrupt traditional mental wellness treatments. The company is based in Toronto, Ontario.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com

