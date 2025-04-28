Former DeepMind AI Futurist Steve Brown Explains Why AI is a Teammate, Not Just a Tool, on Digital Disruption Podcast

The tenth episode of Info-Tech Research Group's podcast, Digital Disruption, features futurist and author Steve Brown in a forward-looking conversation about the evolving relationship between humans and AI, and why treating generative AI as a collaborator, not just a tool, is key to unlocking its full potential.

TORONTO, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ - While many organizations race to automate, futurist and former Intel executive Steve Brown believes the future belongs to those who choose to collaborate with AI. In Episode 10 of Digital Disruption, "The 6 Technologies That Will Define the Future," Brown joins host Geoff Nielson to explore how AI can amplify human potential and transform how teams create, communicate, and innovate. In the episode, Brown urges leaders to move past outdated models of efficiency and embrace AI as a partner in cultivating creativity, empathy, and sharper decision-making.

Nielson's conversation with Brown is centered around a powerful reframe: AI is not just a tool for automating tasks but a teammate that can help elevate the quality of work across every level of an organization.

Brown, who has worked with organizations like Google DeepMind and authored the book The Innovation Ultimatum, is known for helping organizations bridge the gap between emerging technology and everyday impact by stressing the value of foresight, adaptability, and human-centric design in turning disruption into opportunity. Brown suggests that the successful integration of AI begins with reimagining how humans and machines work together. This reimagining includes reshaping roles, workflows, and mindsets to foster adaptability, curiosity, and human-AI collaboration at every level of the organization.

"Steve Brown has a gift for framing the future in a way that makes it feel actionable, not abstract," says Geoff Nielson, senior vice president of brand at Info-Tech Research Group and host of Digital Disruption. "Brown's perspective is especially important right now because he doesn't just talk about what's possible; Steve helps leaders prepare for a future where human and machine collaboration is the norm."

Digital Disruption, Episode 10: "The 6 Technologies That Will Define the Future"

In the tenth episode of Digital Disruption, futurist and author Steve Brown joins Geoff Nielson for a discussion about how generative AI is shifting from a back-office utility to a front-line creative force and what it means to lead and build teams in a world where AI collaborates directly with people, rather than operating in the background. The recently released episode covers the following topics:

Why generative AI is a teammate, not just a tool

How to design workflows that support human-AI teaming

The risks of thinking too narrowly about automation

What it takes to lead with foresight in a time of exponential change

During the course of the conversation, Brown also shares examples of how generative AI can contribute to ideation, assist in synthesizing vast amounts of information, and even support leaders in asking better questions and making faster, more informed decisions. His approach emphasizes that successful integration isn't about substitution; it's about designing collaborative workflows where people and AI complement each other's strengths.

Episode 10 of Digital Disruption with Steve Brown is now available on YouTube, Apple Music, and Spotify. IT and business professionals are encouraged to subscribe for more insights and in-depth conversations with global industry experts shaping the future of digital transformation.

To learn more, visit the Digital Disruption podcast page and follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

For more information about guest opportunities and participation in upcoming episodes, please contact [email protected].

