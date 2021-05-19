Former Chairman of NHS Improvement Ed Smith Joins Advisory Board at Cognetivity Neurosciences

Ed Smith brings experience in a range of top advisory roles across the UK's public and private healthcare sectors

VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (the "Company" or "Cognetivity") (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FWB: 1UB) today announced the appointment of Ed Smith to its advisory board with immediate effect.

Ed has had considerable experience in top roles within the UK's publicly-funded healthcare system, the National Health Service (NHS). He is the former Chairman of NHS Improvement and Deputy Chairman of NHS England, two of the most significant bodies overseeing patient care in the NHS, which together receive the majority of the Department of Health and Social Care's core annual budget of around £160 billion.

He remains involved in the NHS as Independent Chair of Birmingham Health Partners, a strategic alliance between the University of Birmingham and two NHS Foundation Trusts that is dedicated to applying healthcare innovations in clinical care.

Additionally, Ed has held many senior positions within the private healthcare sector, currently sitting as Chairman of the Advisory Board at HCA Healthcare UK, the UK's largest provider of privately-funded healthcare. Its parent company, HCA Healthcare, is the largest private healthcare provider in the world, operating around 200 hospitals and 2,000 sites of care across the UK and US.

He is also an Independent Non-Executive Director at the video consultation provider Push Doctor – which offers services to 6 million NHS patients – as well as Chairman of Assura PLC, the UK's leading real estate investment trust (REIT) for primary care medical centres.

Prior to assuming his portfolio of healthcare roles, Ed spent 30 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in a variety of top UK and international roles, including Strategy Chairman and Global Assurance Chief Operating Officer. Beyond the world of healthcare, he is Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of HS2 Ltd, which is developing the UK's new High Speed Two (HS2) rail network, a project with a budget of roughly £100 billion.

"We're thrilled to welcome Ed to the company," said Dr Sina Habibi, Cognetivity's CEO. "He has served with distinction in two of the most important bodies involved in running the NHS, and is sure to provide us with invaluable insight as we continue to gain traction in the UK and other key healthcare markets."

"Of course, he also has extensive experience on the private-sector side, giving him a valuable breadth of perspective on the needs of both buyers and sellers. Most of all, he has a clear passion for improving health and social care – he shares our values and aspirations deeply, and will be a natural fit."

Ed also expressed his pleasure at the announcement. "I'm delighted to be joining Cognetivity's advisory board," he said. "I believe the company's unique approach to diagnosing early-stage dementia can make an enormous difference to our global flight against the scourge of the disease."

"What they are doing has huge potential to save and improve lives. I look forward greatly to working with the team and providing what input and guidance I can to see their technology deployed throughout UK health systems and beyond."

About Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd.

Cognetivity is a technology company that has created a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial and consumer environments. Cognetivity's ICA uses Artificial Intelligence and machine learning techniques to help detect the earliest signs of impairment by testing the performance of large areas of the brain to support diagnosis of dementia. It has achieved regulatory approval for clinical use in the UK and Europe with future clinical approval anticipated in North America and elsewhere in the world.

For more information, please visit: www.cognetivity.com or contact: [email protected]

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Sina Habibi"

Sina Habibi

Chief Executive Officer and Director

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "assume" "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This news release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Josh Stanbury | [email protected] | 416-628-7441

Related Links

https://www.cognetivity.com/

