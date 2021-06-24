Former CEO of I3 Interactive Sues for Wrongful Dismissal

Mr. Neville claims he refused to act in a manner that would benefit "only" the members of the board as well as Michael and David DesLauriers specifically and because of this I was removed for no reason as CEO of I3 Interactive. Mr. Neville was quoted as saying "I asked in a formal videotaped board meeting for the resignation of Troy Grant because of his lack of transparency to our executive and the shareholders of I3 and the wiring of 7 figures of money to his CFO of his mining company and I was refused for months by both parties involved for an explanation. With that being said, 2 hours after the videotaped meeting the members of this lawsuit removed me as CEO without any reason. Both myself and my lawyer have requested over ten times for an explanation on why I was removed? If I was fired? Resigned? or quit in my position as CEO and the lawyer representing I3 has refused to provide any response on my removal. I have also asked the board for an explanation while being a sitting member and received no answers at all so my only option is to protect my 20-year career in the gaming industry and the shareholders against financial predators such as the players named in this lawsuit."

Neville said "Over the past few months, I have tried to work with the real decision makers behind this company (DesLaurier Brothers) to reach an amicable deal that would be fair for all shareholders, and they have refused to work with me for a solution only to accuse me of stealing money in a fictitious lawsuit saying the expense money I invoiced the company from December until March 31st was paid without approval. With that being said, I plan to spend the following months making sure the transaction in India ensures that all shareholders are treated as equals. Mr. Neville was also quoted stating "I have seen enough from this group over the years taking advantage of shareholders and it's time for this to end. I have no problem being the individual to stop them from thinking they are the only shareholders entitled to make money off a transaction that many have put their hard-earned pension money into."

Neville's final quote was saying "It doesn't matter the legal costs, the time commitment, or what it takes to ensure all shareholders are treated fairly. As CEO I had a fiduciary duty to the shareholders, and I plan to continue to work daily with the same mandate even though I have been removed from a company I have built from the ground up."

SOURCE Chris A Neville

