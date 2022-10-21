Former Bridging Finance CEO's Rights Violated by the Ontario Securities Commission

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - David Sharpe, former CEO of Bridging Finance Inc., has launched an Abuse of Process challenge, seeking a stay of the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) proceedings commenced against him.

On March 30, 2022, the Capital Markets Tribunal admonished the OSC for its violation of Mr. Sharpe's privacy rights when the OSC unlawfully and publicly disclosed his compelled testimony. The Tribunal found that this intentional breach of Mr. Sharpe's privacy interests constituted a serious contravention of the Ontario Securities Act (OSA).

Brian Greenspan, counsel to Mr. Sharpe stated that: "The results of this unlawful conduct have been devastating to Mr. Sharpe. The intentional misconduct by the OSC has undermined Mr. Sharpe's professional reputation in a blatant disregard for procedural fairness and natural justice. There has been a serious wrong for which the only meaningful remedy must be a stay of the proceedings."

The abuse of process materials can be found at https://www.capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/proceedings/bridging-finance-inc-re-0 once posted by the OSC.

Brian H. Greenspan, Counsel to David Sharpe, Greenspan Humphrey Weinstein LLP