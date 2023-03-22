Former Atlantic Canada premiers and deputy premiers endorse new report that shows wind in the region's sails across a wide range of indicators

OTTAWA, ON, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The Public Policy Forum today released an important new report entitled The Atlantic Canada Momentum Index, with a preface signed by 17 former Atlantic Canada premiers and deputy premiers.

Atlantic Canada is showing momentum across a range of indicators (CNW Group/Public Policy Forum)

The report makes a convincing case that Atlantic Canada is showing momentum across a range of indicators, including the macro economy, the labour market, human capital, innovation and investment, and quality of life. In fact, of 20 indicators examined from 2008 to 2021, 16 showed momentum across Atlantic Canada. Over this time period, Canada as a whole showed momentum in only 10 indicators.

Indicators showing momentum in Atlantic Canada are: Real GDP; real GDP per capita; real exports; population; median age; immigration; immigrant retention rate; proportion of population with tertiary education; employment rate; labour productivity; Business Expenditure in Research and Development (BERD) spending; non-emitting energy; Gini coefficient; housing starts; life satisfaction and community belonging.

A preface to the report is signed by former premiers and deputy premiers spanning more than three decades of leadership in Atlantic Canada and representing the NDP, Liberals and Conservatives.

"It is apparent to us as former leaders in the region that a new day is dawning," they write. "Our focus on education is reaping dividends. We are now widely recognized for our cluster of great universities and colleges, which provide springboards to prosperity in an information economy."

The report's signatories are:

David Alward , premier, New Brunswick , 2010-2014

, premier, , 2010-2014 Dwight Ball , premier, Newfoundland and Labrador , 2015-2020

, premier, and , 2015-2020 Catherine Callbeck , premier, Prince Edward Island , 1993-1996

, premier, , 1993-1996 Karen Casey , deputy premier, Nova Scotia , 2017-2021

, deputy premier, , 2017-2021 Darrell Dexter , premier, Nova Scotia , 2009-2013

, premier, , 2009-2013 Brian Gallant , premier, New Brunswick , 2014-2018

, premier, , 2014-2018 Robert Ghiz , premier, P.E.I., 2007-2015

, premier, P.E.I., 2007-2015 Shawn Graham , premier, New Brunswick , 2006-2010

, premier, , 2006-2010 Stephen Horsman , deputy premier, New Brunswick , 2014-2018

, deputy premier, , 2014-2018 Stephen Kent , deputy premier, Newfoundland and Labrador , 2014-2015

, deputy premier, and , 2014-2015 Aldéa Landry , deputy premier, New Brunswick , 1987-1991

, deputy premier, , 1987-1991 Rodney MacDonald , premier, Nova Scotia , 2006-2009

, premier, , 2006-2009 Wade MacLauchlan , premier, P.E.I., 2015-2019

, premier, P.E.I., 2015-2019 Frank McKenna , premier, New Brunswick , 1987-1997

, premier, , 1987-1997 Stephen McNeil , premier, Nova Scotia , 2013-2021

, premier, , 2013-2021 Tom Marshall , premier, Newfoundland and Labrador , 2014

, premier, and , 2014 Brian Tobin , premier, Newfoundland and Labrador , 1996-2000.

The report includes data analysis and an extensive database constructed by the Centre for the Study of Living Standards, quantifying a feeling of momentum experienced on the ground in Atlantic Canada as the basis for further action.

"We are witnessing a quiet revolution in Atlantic Canada," says Edward Greenspon, president and CEO of the Public Policy Forum. "We are determined to help today's leaders arrive at a policy vision and wisdom commensurate with the architects of the great political and economic union of 1867."

About Public Policy Forum

The Public Policy Forum is a think tank about tomorrow. It builds bridges among diverse participants in the policy-making process and gives them a platform to examine issues, offer new perspectives and feed fresh ideas into critical policy discussions. PPF contributes by conducting research on critical issues, convening candid dialogues on research subjects and recognizing exceptional leaders. It is an independent, non-partisan charity, whose members are a diverse group of private, public and non-profit organizations.

SOURCE Public Policy Forum

For further information: Alison Uncles, Vice-President, PPF Media and Communications, Public Policy Forum, [email protected]