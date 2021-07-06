Former Apple Global Head of eCommerce Solutions Marcus Delano East Joins Nurosene Advisory Board

Digital product innovator to help guide the Mental Healthtech Company activate its supply chain

TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (FSE: 8TV), a health-tech company focused on building a generation of better brains, proudly announces Marcus Delano East, former Worldwide Head of eCommerce Solutions for Apple, has joined its advisory board. East joins global thought leaders on Nurosene's advisory council, comprised of unique and diverse individuals with expertise in the areas of medicine, athletics, and technology; including decorated Olympian Michael Phelps and NFL superstar Richard Sherman.

"This is a significant addition to our growing company," says Ranj Bath, Chief Executive Officer of Nurosene. I have been fortunate to know Marcus professionally and personally for over 20 years. He is a seasoned professional and leader that is passionate about his work and knows how to translate big ideas into actionable success."

East currently leads T-Mobile as Chief Digital Officer and will advise Nurosene's leadership as it establishes the Company's merchandising strategy and internal and external commerce infrastructure. He brings over 25 years of experience as a c-suite technology executive for several global enterprises. In previous roles, East served as the Chief Technology Officer of National Geographic, Global Digital Director of iconic British retailer Marks and Spencers, and Technical Director in the Office of the Chief Technology Officer of Google. In each of these roles he distinguished himself as a visionary problem solver who was always up to the task, regardless of the complexity.

"I am thrilled to join the Nurosene Advisory Board and to collaborate with so many industry leaders; with its incredible track record for innovation that matches a deep understanding of how people think" commented Marcus Delano East. "Nurosene's leadership has an exceptional team that I have respected for many years. I am looking forward to helping accelerate growth, particularly in digital and direct channels."

About Nurosene

Nurosene provides individuals with tools and technology that empower them to take control of their mental wellness. Its mission is to build the next generation of better, healthier brains by leveraging technological advancements in AI and machine learning. With its team of experts and partners, Nurosene is positioned at the leading edge of critical research and innovations, striving to disrupt traditional mental wellness treatments. The company is based in Toronto, Ontario.

For more information, visit www.nurosene.com

KCSA Strategic Communications | Valter Pinto, Managing Director | [email protected] | (212) 896-1254

Blake Sing, Chief Financial Officer | [email protected] | (416) 859-8838

