Former Airlines Executive Mike Mcnaney Appointed NACC President and CEO

OTTAWA, Oct. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - The National Airlines Council of Canada (NACC), the trade association representing Canada's largest air carriers, today announced the appointment of Mr. Mike McNaney as its new President and CEO, effective November 4, 2019.

"The Aviation industry is undergoing tremendous change as business models and regulatory regimes around the world continue to evolve," said Ferio Pugliese, Chair of the NACC Board. "With airlines facing numerous public policy challenges and opportunities, the addition of Mike McNaney as President will provide deep sectoral knowledge and strategic thinking to inform and shape industry and policy debate."

McNaney brings a wealth of experience to the NACC, having spent more than 14 years at WestJet where he oversaw a highly diversified portfolio working with airport authorities, commercial and industry partners, along with governments and regulators across North America, Central America, the Caribbean, and Europe.

"I look forward to working closely with our members, with government, and with our industry partners to ensure Canadians from communities large and small, continue to experience the tremendous economic and social benefits that safe, environmentally sustainable air travel creates," said McNaney. "Sustainable air travel, particularly across such a large geographic expanse that is Canada, is a major economic engine for the country as a whole and NACC's mandate will be to further shape public policy to the benefit of consumers, the environment, and the myriad of communities we serve."

About the National Airlines Council of Canada:

The National Airlines Council of Canada represents Canada's largest national and international passenger air carriers: Air Canada, Air Transat, Jazz Aviation LP and WestJet. It promotes safe, sustainable and competitive air travel by advocating the development of policies, regulations and legislation to foster a world-class transportation system. Collectively, its member airlines carry over 60 million passengers annually, directly employ over 50,000 people and contribute to over 400,000 jobs in related industries.

SOURCE National Airlines Council of Canada

For further information: Ferio Pugliese, 416-352-2952

Related Links

https://airlinecouncil.ca

