Former Agency Leaders Launch "The Greater" - a Consultancy With Purpose at its Core, Built to Help Brands Drive Business Results Through Positive Societal Impact

Social impact will be at the core of everything the agency does, from the services it offers, to its unique operating model which will see the agency reinvest a significant portion of net profits and volunteer time back into community charities.

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Matthew Logue and Matthew Klar – two award-winning marketing strategists - announced today that they are launching the greater, a new strategy consultancy named in reference to the greater good, which honours the agency's desire to change the mindset of what an agency can do for employees, clients, and society.

the greater will specialize in helping brands do good in the world without sacrificing strategy and business results by working with organizations – regardless of size and industry – to know and live their purpose. Services will include everything from strategy development, workshop facilitation, creative concepting and measurement strategy.



The agency believes that winning brands establish what they are calling a "Purpose +" culture, which stands for "purpose + profit". In a Purpose+ culture, the mindset of companies is to build business and brand strategies that benefit society in ways that only they can. The outcome will be both profit and positive societal impact.



Logue explained, "We believe that a Purpose+ culture is not only vital to the world we live in; it is also good business. We're operating in a new era. Consumers expect brands to play a more active role in contributing to society. What you stand for stands out, good or bad." the greater sees purpose as a strategic accelerator for achieving business results. "Brands that are clear on why they exist and how they benefit society also tend to be brands that are well understood and appreciated by their employees, customers, and communities – that's good business."

The agency's operating model will be unique to the industry as the greater has codified its approach to providing meaningful community impact.

The agency has committed to reinvesting 50% of net-profit into community charities and initiatives; and they will seek input from their client partners and in-house talent on where proceeds are directed. Further, volunteerism will be core to the employee experience, as all team members will commit to a minimum of 50 hours per year of volunteer work in front-line roles. This target will be supported with flexible time during the work week and measured as part of annual performance reviews.

Talking about the operating model, Klar said: "Too many organizations are reactive in their approach to living their values and giving back to their communities. It was essential that we walked the walk and built it into our agency business model from Day 1. We are unwavering in these principles. And we are excited to work with likeminded marketers who believe in our mission. Our clients are partners in the truest sense and we will leverage their insights to help shape our giving strategy."

In celebration of the agency's launch, the greater has donated $10,000 across 5 different charitable organizations that support marginalized communities. "We are so proud to partner with such strong groups that provide vital services that make the world a better place by reaching communities in need. Our plan is to see our list of partners grow as we grow," said Logue. These organizations are:



Daily Bread Food Bank : One of Canada's largest food banks, working to end hunger in communities, and change the way people think about poverty.

: One of largest food banks, working to end hunger in communities, and change the way people think about poverty. Hope Air : Canada's only national charity providing free travel and accommodations for Canadians in financial need who must access medical care far from home.

: only national charity providing free travel and accommodations for Canadians in financial need who must access medical care far from home. The 519 : Canada's most prominent LGBTQ2S community centre and service-provider.

: most prominent LGBTQ2S community centre and service-provider. The CEE Centre for Young Black Professionals : a Toronto based charity that is dedicated to addressing the economic and social barriers that affect Black youth ages 14 and over.

: a based charity that is dedicated to addressing the economic and social barriers that affect Black youth ages 14 and over. True North Aid: A Canadian Charity providing practical humanitarian support to northern, indigenous, and remote communities in Canada through grassroots projects

Logue explained: "We believe in what we're selling. With purpose at the core of our business we will attract clients and team members that share in our vision, building strategies that win for brands and the community. We are a work-in-progress and we wanted to cast a wide net to see who connects with our model. From there we can see how we might work together." The agency is working with multiple clients at launch and intends to take a measured approach to growth, prioritizing strategic alignment and fit.

For more information on the greater and its services please visit www.thegreater.ca

About – the greater:

the greater, founded in 2020, was co-founded by Matthew Logue and Matthew Klar, two award-winning strategists who felt there was a better way for an agency to serve clients, employees and society; and that the way forward was to serve the greater good. the greater exists to help brands to become great by helping them do good through what it calls a "Purpose+" approach. Core services include: strategy development, workshop facilitation, creative concepting and measurement strategy. Social impact is built directly into the operating model, with 50% of net profit being redirected into community charities and initiatives.

About the Co-Founders:



Matthew Logue is an award-winning marketer and agency leader. Logue has been recognized for career and community achievement by the Ivey School of Business, the 5 to Watch Awards (George Brown College and the Globe and Mail), and the Canadian Centre for Gender and Sexual Diversity. Logue spent 10+ years at MKTG Canada, predominantly in executive roles including COO and President.

Matthew Klar is the former VP, Strategy at MKTG Canada where he oversaw the delivery of strategic planning and creative services to leading brands across Canada. Matt has been recognized by the 5 to Watch Awards and is a part-time marketing instructor at George Brown College and Mentor in the Future of Sport Lab, a sport-focused tech accelerator founded by MLSE and Ryerson University.

During their tenure, MKTG Canada was twice recognized as Agency of the Year by the Sponsorship Marketing Council of Canada (2017, 2018).

SOURCE The Greater Strategy Consulting

For further information: Matthew Logue, Co-Founder, the greater., Tel: 647-825-5959, Email: [email protected]