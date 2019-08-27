Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Joins Alternate Health as Outside Counsel

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Alternate Health Corp., ("Alternate Health" or the "Company") (CSE:AHG) (OTCQB:AHGIF), an international leader in CBD product development and distribution, announced today that the Company has retained Matthew Whitaker, former acting Attorney General of the United States, and his law firm, Graves Garrett to act as Outside Counsel.

Dr. Blaine, President of Alternate Health, commented: "Alternate Health is thrilled is welcome Matthew Whitaker as a key legal advisor while the Company divests our cannabis assets and focuses exclusively on hemp-derived CBD. The legal environment surrounding CBD is rapidly evolving and it is essential that Alternate Health stays at the forefront of new government and FDA regulations. We believe his experience in government and the Department of Justice is a significant asset as we move forward."

Whitaker served as Acting Attorney General of the United States from November 2018 to February 2019, and as Chief of Staff to the Attorney General of the United States from September 2017 to November 2018. Prior to serving in these capacities, Whitaker served as United States Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa, and in a variety of other legal capacities. Whitaker is a graduate of the University of Iowa where he earned his bachelor's degree in communications and later went on to graduate with a Master of Business Administration and a Juris Doctor degree. Whitaker is now affiliated with the Graves Garrett law firm in addition to being the Managing Director for Axiom Strategies/Clout Public Affairs.

"I am looking forward to taking on a new challenge with Alternate Health, strategically advising the Company and its management team," says Whitaker. "I think there is serious potential in the CBD industry, and everyone at Alternate Health will work hard to be a leader in the industry."

Alternate Health expects Whitaker to immediately tackle key issues for the company. He will coordinate legal matters and develop the Company's legal strategy as the company expands into new markets. Whitaker will also take a proactive approach to the Company's legal affairs, including an investigation into certain actions in Canada by a California-based competitor.

Howard Mann, CEO of Alternate Health adds: "Matthew Whitaker has experience working with the major policy-makers and legislative bodies that shape the legal system in the U.S. His knowledge and experience open doors at many of the most important institutions concerning our industry. I am also impressed with his toughness and tenacity he developed as a prosecutor, enforcing state and federal laws, examining alleged legal violations and setting a standard of fairness and justice."

About Alternate Health

Alternate Health (CSE: AHG, OTCQB: AHGIF) is an international leader in the hemp-derived CBD industry, including extraction, product development and distribution. Through Alternate Health's subsidiary, Blaine Labs, the Company has 23 years of experience in FDA-registered and cGMP medical product manufacturing and distribution, with over 50 product SKUs available from major retailers, including Walmart, Amazon, CVS and Walgreens. Alternate Health's innovative software systems provide the platform for the company's diverse operations, including CBD product distribution, hemp-derived extract manufacturing, blockchain tax collection systems and electronic medical records (EMR) platforms.

Alternate Health's corporate office is located in Toronto, Canada, with additional offices in Venice, California, and San Antonio, Texas. The Company is well positioned to reinvest internal operating cash flow in its platform and product development over the long term, creating an attractive investment profile for its shareholders. For more information about Alternate Health Corp., visit www.alternatehealth.com.

About Graves Garrett LLC

Graves Garrett represents businesses and individuals nationwide in commercial and business litigation, white collar criminal defense litigation, free speech and election law, as well as corporate compliance, internal investigations, False Claims Act matters and tax controversies. The firm offers comprehensive and creative solutions to complex legal problems along with unparalleled client service and a true commitment to obtaining the best result possible. For more information, please visit the Graves Garrett website.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations, business prospects, anticipated growth and potential revenues are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

For further information: Investor Contact: Jim Griffiths | Investor Relations; Jim Tykoliz | Company Director, 1.416.607.5757

