Formation of a committee to study Planned obsolescence and the Right to repair during the Eastern Regional Conference (ERC)

PITTSBURGH, PA, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - A temporary study committee to look at the right to repair was formed during a Canada-United States Relations committee earlier this week at the 59th CSG-ERC conference in Pittsburgh.

The study will be conducted by MNA Guy Ouellette. He will be assisted by two legislators who volunteered to help. MPP Michael Coteau from The Ontario Legislature, who introduced Bill 92 on the Right to repair in Ontario, and MLA Daniel Guitard, speaker from the New Brunswick Legislature.

Mr. Guy Ouellette, M.N.A for Chomedey at the Quebec national Assembly and Mr. Michael Coteau, MPP for Don Valley in the Legislative Assembly of Ontario. (CNW Group/Députés indépendants)

Considering that 25 bills in the United States and 2 in Canada were introduced and proposed since 2017, the study will collect studies and surveys in order to promote the best practices. At the next conference in December, this committee is expected to share the results of it studies and propose to ERC's executive committee a resolution supporting members engaged in the promotion of the right to repair.

« After introducing Bill 197 at the Quebec national assembly and considering the 45028 citizens of Quebec who signed the petition supporting the initiative of the law students from the University of Sherbrooke for the right to repair and the fight against planned obsolescence, the timing was perfect for the creation of a special committee. It is our responsibility to consider the important environmental impacts and to protect consumers through the promotion of open markets. As a matter of fact, according to a recent Canadian survey, 75% of Canadians agreed on the Right to repair. This year only, 20 U.S. states including 5 ERC states introduced right to repair bills, it's time for ERC to officially support these initiatives », explained MNA Guy Ouellette.

Eastern Regional Conference

ERC include 11 U.S. Eastern states which are Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, 2 territories, Porto Rico and Virgin Islands and 5 Canadian provinces such as Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

