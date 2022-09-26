Forma.ai Named One of Canada's 50 Fastest-Growing Companies For Second Consecutive Year

After ranking highly in its first year of entry, leading sales compensation solution Forma.ai has been recognized for continued growth among Canada's most promising companies

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Leading tech company Forma.ai , providers of the Sales Performance Management solution (SPM) revolutionizing how sales compensation is designed, managed and optimized, announced today that it has been named one of Canada's fastest-growing organizations for the second consecutive year.

Forma.ai ranks 48 out of 430 companies in The Globe and Mail's Report on Business: Canada's Top Growing Companies report, which looks at the fastest-growing independent Canadian companies by revenue growth over three years. Forma.ai previously ranked #45, with 3-year revenue growth of 1,293 percent.

"We help companies grow by bringing together all the components of compensation management into a single AI-supported solution, enabling our customers to better motivate their sales teams and drive their desired business outcomes," says Forma.ai CEO and founder Nabeil Alazzam. "Our continued rapid growth proves that organizations are seeking a radically different approach to sales compensation, one that is agile and data-driven. We are pleased that our growth has been recognized with Forma.ai's second inclusion in The Report on Business rankings."

Repeating its feat as a Top 50 fastest-growing company, Forma.ai is honored to be recognized alongside other innovative businesses. Among the 430 organizations on the list are StackAdapt, Cronos Group, Talent.com, and hundreds of other companies that, like Forma.ai, have shown continued resilience to meet customer needs and rise above rocky macroeconomic circumstances.

About Forma.ai

Forma.ai solutions drive sales performance with accurate, dynamic compensation management and incentive optimization – precisely tailored to your business and your sales model. Our unique augmented intelligence approach delivers consistent, trustworthy incentive data to your sales, finance and payroll teams so they can stop formula-building, calculating and validating, and start really driving business. Forma.ai transforms the complexity of sales compensation into your most powerful lever for top-line revenue growth.

