TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Entertainment Software Association of Canada (ESAC) today released the global "Power of Play" report, which provides an overview of Canadian video game players compared to global peers in twelve countries. The data reveals that more women and older adults are playing regularly across the country, that mobile devices are the most popular gaming platform, and that Canadians not only enjoy playing video games, but also derive significant benefits from play as well.

A key finding of the report is how diverse the Canadian gaming community is, with slightly more females (51%) than males (49%) now playing video games across the country (53% in Quebec). The enjoyment of video games is also split evenly across all key age groups, with 37% of players aged 35-54, 35% aged 55+, and 27% aged 16-34.

It also showed that the gaming device of choice is now a mobile device, which is the first choice for 52% of players, compared to gaming consoles/VR (25%) or computers and laptops (22%). The universal popularity of gaming is further highlighted by the fact that 76% of Canadians agree "there is a video game for everyone".

Looking at specific genres, the report found that Canadians particularly enjoy puzzle games, with their preference for puzzles (59%) significantly higher than the global average of 50%. The second most popular genre is action games, preferred by 39% of Canadian players. This trend is consistent, but not as pronounced, in Quebec, where puzzle games are preferred by 46% of players, followed closely by action games at 40%.

"This report highlights the broad popularity of video games across Canada," said Paul Fogolin, President & CEO, Entertainment Software Association of Canada. "It also shows that while Canadians play video games to have fun, they are also a vital tool for mental wellness and a source of meaningful human connection. Whether they're playing the latest puzzle on their phone, or downloading the latest action game for a console, Canadians turn to video games to have fun, relieve stress and connect with friends and family."

Canadians play video games to 'have fun' (72%), but they also affect positive change in their lives. Overall, 68% of Canadian players say that video games provide a healthy outlet from everyday challenges, 70% say that playing video games makes them feel happier, and 80% play for stress relief and relaxation. In fact, 57% of Canadian respondents noted that video games have helped them get through difficult times in their lives.

Finally, the report highlights the social power of video games, showing they are a major source of community for Canadians. A significant 74% of Canadian video game players feel that they unite people from different backgrounds--including various cultures, races, ages, and political affiliations. This shared experience creates a strong sense of community, with 62% agreeing with that sentiment. Beyond fostering a sense of belonging, video games also serve as a critical tool for building and maintaining personal connections. In fact, 43% of video game players have met a good friend, spouse, or significant other through video games, while 51% use video games to stay in touch with friends and family.

The 2025 "Power of Play" Global Report surveyed 24,216 active players (ages 16 and older) across 12 countries, including 1,521 Canadians. The survey was issued by national video game trade associations, with data collected from respondents who play video games for at least one hour per week. For more information on the "Power of Play" report, visit https://theesa.ca/powerofplay

ESAC is the national voice of the video game industry in Canada. We work for our members – Codename Entertainment, Behaviour Interactive, Glu, EA, Epic Games, Eidos Montreal, Gameloft, Ubisoft, Kabam, Ludia, Microsoft, Nintendo, NetEase Games, Other Ocean Interactive, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Relic Entertainment, Roblox, Solutions 2 Go, WB Games, Take-Two Interactive, and Tencent – to ensure legal, regulatory and public affairs environment are favourable to long-term business development. For more information, visit theESA.ca.

