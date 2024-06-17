Foresters Financial celebrates 150 years of protecting families: A century and a half of service across Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom

TORONTO, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Foresters Financial™ (Foresters), the global life insurer helping its members do more of the good they want to do, today proudly celebrates its 150th anniversary. This milestone not only marks a century and a half of unwavering commitment to its members but also reinforces its dedication to the core values of community, protection, and mutual support.

Founded in 1874, Foresters Financial began with the goal of providing access to life insurance for average working families. For 150 years, the organization has provided life insurance and savings solutions that help families achieve long-term financial health and security. Today, 2.6 million clients and members in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom benefit from Foresters steadfast commitment to its Purpose—improving the well-being of families, each year, by investing millions into member benefits1 and community partnerships.

"This year, we are not just celebrating our past; we are acknowledging our commitment to the future," said Matt Berman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Foresters Financial. "We've built a legacy on helping everyday families achieve long-term financial security, and as we look ahead, we're focused on innovating and adapting to continue meeting the evolving needs of advisors and members in all the countries we serve."

Highlights of the 150th-anniversary celebrations

Community giving:

Reinforcing Foresters commitment to do more good in their local communities, Foresters launched its 150 Big Give initiative, allowing members to nominate a charity, in each country Foresters operates in, to receive a $50,000 donation.

donation. Foresters members have access to two $200 Foresters Care™ grants annually. To mark National Volunteer week in April 2024 , a limited-time top-up of $150 on one of the grants allowed Foresters members to make a more significant impact in their communities. The stories of how members used this increased grant amount are inspiring. Many used the $350 to assemble care kits for local shelters, organize park cleanups, or support food banks. One of our members recognized a critical need and used her top-up to donate a significant supply of diapers to her local food bank. This is just one example of the countless ways Foresters members are making a difference in their communities.

Celebrating the past, present, and future:

Foresters has always been about creating a more caring future. Today, its members keep that original vision strong by always lending a hand and enriching communities. Read their stories and see inspiring moments from Foresters past at foresters.com/150years.

"We are more than a financial services company; we are a community of individuals united by a common goal – to support each other and our communities," adds René Zanin, Global Chief Legal, Administrative, and Membership Officer of Foresters Financial. "Our members are the heart and soul of Foresters, and their trust and loyalty have brought us to this incredible milestone."

As the company celebrates 150 years of service, Foresters remains committed to its founding principles. Foresters Financial adapts to the changing needs of its members and continues to provide the financial security and support that families and communities have relied on for generations.

About Foresters Financial

Financial security and living your purpose

Foresters Financial™ has helped people protect their family's financial future for 150 years. But we've also gone beyond that, giving our members opportunities to do more for their health, communities and the causes they care about most. Foresters is an intrinsically purpose-driven organization working to enrich family and community well-being. Alongside offering life insurance in the US and Canada and life insurance and savings solutions in the UK, Foresters partners with members to help them do more of the good they want to do.

We've been a dedicated group of community builders since 1874 and today, sustainability, environmental consciousness and social responsibility are central to delivering our purpose. That commitment has continually led us to provide meaningful lifelong benefits1 to our members, like Foresters Care™ grants that bring communities together, Competitive Scholarships2 to help create a brighter future for young leaders and others that support a world where more good happens. Together, we're making a difference while inspiring others and new generations to give back. Foresters Financial is the trade name for The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. For 23 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best.3

____________

1 Foresters Financial member benefits are non-contractual, subject to benefit specific eligibility requirements, definitions, and limitations and may be changed or cancelled without notice or are no longer available.





2 The Competitive Scholarship benefit is administered by International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS).





3 The A.M. Best rating assigned on August 17, 2023, reflects the overall strength and claims-paying ability of The Independent Order of Foresters (IOF) but does not apply to the performance of any non-IOF issued products. An "A" (Excellent) rating is assigned to companies that have a strong ability to meet their ongoing obligations to policyholders and have, on balance, excellent balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standards established by. A.M. Best Company. A.M. Best assigns ratings from A++ to F, A++ and A+ being superior ratings and A and A- being excellent ratings. See ambest.com for our latest rating.



Foresters Financial, Foresters, Helping Is Who We Are, Foresters Care, Foresters Moments, Foresters Renew, Foresters Go and the Foresters Go logo are trade names and/or trademarks of The Independent Order of Foresters (a fraternal benefit society, 789 Don Mills Road, Toronto, ON, Canada M3C 1T9) and its subsidiaries.

423452 CAN/US (05/24)

SOURCE The Independent Order of Foresters

For more information: Melanie Gaskin, Senior Manager, Communications, Foresters Financial, [email protected]