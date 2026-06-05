Forest fires - Total lifting of the ban on open fires in or near forests

QUÉBEC, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - The Ministère de la Sécurité Intérieure (MSI) will totally lift the ban on open fires in or near forests as of June 5, at 6 p.m. This decision was made in collaboration with the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU). The ban has been in effect since June 1st.

However, fire danger ratings are expected to rise again early next week. Should the forecasted dry conditions persist, a new ban on open fires could be implemented.

Provincial update

Currently, two forest fires are burning in Québec, but firefighting operations are progressing smoothly, with all fires under control.

Since the start of the protection season, 195 fires have impacted 192,1 hectares. The average for the last 10 years at the same date is 219 fires for 97 246,5 hectares of forest.

For information on forest fires, please visit the Gouvernement du Québec's Forest fire web page and the SOPFEU website.

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SOURCE Ministère de la Sécurité intérieure

Information: Media Relations, Direction des communications, Ministère de la Sécurité intérieure, 418-646-6777, ext. 30274, [email protected]; For information: SOPFEU, Siège social, Stéphane Caron, 418 906-6473; Direction régionale de l'Est, Isabelle Gariépym, 418 295-2300; Direction régionale du Centre, Léa Bédard-Beaulieu , 418 275-6400; Direction régionale de l'Ouest, Melanie Morin, 819 449-4271