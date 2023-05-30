QUEBEC CITY, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts has decided to ban open fires in or in the vicinity of a forest because of the current conditions. This decision, taken in collaboration with the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU), therefore leads to the modification of the territory affected by the ban in order to include the following sectors: Montreal, Laval, Centre-du-Québec, Montérégie and Estrie. The measure is modified as of May 30 at 6 p.m.

The areas affected by this measure are the following RCMs and territories:

NORD-DU-QUÉBEC : Jamésie (991), Administration régionale Kativik (992), Eeyou Istchee (Waswanipi, Mistissini, Oujé-Bougoumou, Chisasibi, Eastmain, Nemiscau, Waskaganish, Wemindji) (993).

CÔTE-NORD : La Haute-Côte-Nord (95), Manicouagan (96), Sept-Rivières (971), Caniapiscau (972), Minganie (981) – including Île-d'Anticosti

SAGUENAY–LAC-SAINT-JEAN : Le Domaine-du-Roy (91), Maria-Chapdelaine (92), Lac-Saint-Jean-Est (93), Saguenay (941), Le Fjord-du-Saguenay (942).

ABITIBI-TÉMISCAMINGUE : Témiscamingue (85), Rouyn-Noranda (86), Abitibi-Ouest (87), Abitibi (88), La Vallée-de-l'Or (89).

MAURICIE : Mékinac (35), Shawinigan (36), Trois-Rivières (371), Les Chenaux (372), Maskinongé (51), La Tuque (90).

CAPITALE-NATIONALE : Charlevoix-Est (15), Charlevoix (16), L'Île-d'Orléans (20), La Côte-de-Beaupré (21), La Jacques-Cartier (22), Québec (23), Portneuf (34).

BAS-SAINT-LAURENT : La Matapédia (07), La Matanie (08), La Mitis (09), Rimouski-Neigette (10), Les Basques (11), Rivière-du-Loup (12), Témiscouata (13), Kamouraska (14).

GASPÉSIE–ÎLES-DE-LA-MADELEINE : Le Rocher-Percé (02), La Côte-de-Gaspé (03), La Haute-Gaspésie (04), Bonaventure (05), Avignon (06).

OUTAOUAIS : Papineau (80), Gatineau (81), Les Collines-de-l'Outaouais (82), La Vallée-de-la-Gatineau (83), Pontiac (84).

LAURENTIDES : Deux-Montagnes (72), Thérèse-De Blainville (73), Mirabel (74), La Rivière-du-Nord (75), Argenteuil (76), Les Pays-d'en-Haut (77), Les Laurentides (78), Antoine-Labelle (79).

LANAUDIÈRE : D'Autray (52), L'Assomption (60), Joliette (61), Matawinie (62), Montcalm (63), Les Moulins (64).

CHAUDIÈRE-APPALACHES : L'Islet (17), Montmagny (18), Bellechasse (19), Lévis (251), La Nouvelle-Beauce (26), Beauce-Centre (27), Les Etchemins (28), Beauce-Sartigan (29), Les Appalaches (31), Lotbinière (33).

CENTRE-DU-QUÉBEC : L'Érable (32), Bécancour (38), Arthabaska (39), Drummond (49), Nicolet-Yamaska (50)

MONTÉRÉGIE : Acton (48), Pierre-De Saurel (53), Les Maskoutains (54), Rouville (55), Le Haut-Richelieu (56), La Vallée-du-Richelieu (57), Longueuil (58), Marguerite-D'Youville (59), Roussillon (67), Les Jardins-de-Napierville (68), Le Haut-Saint-Laurent (69), Beauharnois-Salaberry (70), Vaudreuil-Soulanges (71).

ESTRIE : Le Granit (30), Les Sources (40), Le Haut-Saint-François (41), Le Val-Saint-François (42), Sherbrooke (43), Coaticook (44), Memphrémagog (45), Brome-Missisquoi (46), La Haute-Yamaska (47).

LAVAL : Laval (65).

MONTRÉAL : Montréal (66).

To view the map of the affected territory, go to:

sopfeu.qc.ca/en

There are currently 9 fires in activity in Québec. Since the start of the protection season, 194 forest fires have affected 317,9 hectares. The average for the last 10 years at this time of the year is 188 fires for an area of 185,3 hectares.

Everyone must collaborate to make sure that the ban on open fires in the forest is respected. This measure is intended to limit the risk of forest fires. Pursuant to section 239 of the Sustainable Forest Management Act (chapter A-18.1), any person who contravenes an order prohibiting open fires in or in the vicinity of a forest or any other action taken by the Minister is liable, in addition to the payment of the costs, to a fine.

