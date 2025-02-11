Forescout Recognized by Frost & Sullivan with the 2025 Global Product Leadership Award for Enabling Single Platform Approach to Medical Device Security

Forescout's Platform offers comprehensive, real-time visibility across organizational network architecture, and boosts the operational efficiency and overall productivity of under resourced healthcare security teams.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Recently Frost & Sullivan assessed the medical device security industry, and based on its findings, recognizes Forescout with the 2025 Global Product Leadership Award. The company has over 20 years of experience serving healthcare customers globally, enabling it to provide a single pane-of-glass solution for healthcare security teams seeking an easy-to-deploy solution for actionable medical device security. Click here to read the Frost and Sullivan 2025 Product Leadership Award Report. The Forescout Platform offers healthcare security teams with comprehensive, real-time visibility across the realm of IT, OT, IoT, and IoMT connected devices within their organizational architecture. The Platform's asset risk assessment capabilities, coupled with its dynamic segmentation functionality that does not disrupt device operation, offers critical insight to security teams on the true risk and status of their connected networks. The platform's flexible architecture also offers unparalleled scalability to organizations, enabling security teams to maintain full visibility over connected devices no matter how their organization grows over time.

The Forescout Platform eliminates the blind spots created by more unmanaged IoT and IoMT devices, offering security teams a means to safely expand network access to clinicians, caregivers, research organizations, and contractors, while still protecting data relating to full-time staff and patients. With its integrated artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, the platform provides significant automation capabilities to boost the operational efficiency and overall productivity of under resourced healthcare security teams. Many of these automated capabilities not only assist with the detection and identification of specific threats or vulnerabilities, but also automate the more task-intensive event remediation and policy configuration capabilities. Within the platform, security teams can initiate and coordinate threat mitigation and remediation actions automatically, based on a combination of organizational policies and risk prioritization. The platform can also issue automated alerts for detected threats or recalls on connected devices, as well as offering triage-based recommended remediation actions that security teams can consider and implement.

Danielle VanZandt, Research Manager – Security, Frost & Sullivan, observed "Security teams benefit from the Forescout Platform's intelligent, continued ability to detect, identify, and classify new devices on the organizational network, ensuring that the total network architecture is visible to security operators."

Forescout platform's intuitive interface, at an organizational level, makes it easy for users across departments to utilize the solution for their specific needs through simplified navigation tools and easy drilldown options that offer contextual, visual analysis and insights into specific devices, policies, or risk profiles. The platform's automation functions also help to reduce operator fatigue through a drastic reduction of alert noise, easing the burden of healthcare security practitioners and keeping security teams' financial overhead lower by augmenting the existing team's productivity and efficiency. The automation capabilities create a more streamlined incident response and mitigation action plan, ultimately demonstrating the value of the platform through measurable decreases in security teams' mean time to resolution (MTTR) for active incidents. The platform offers the ability to both proactively identify the medical devices and connected assets at high risk of being compromised and point out major vulnerabilities or exposure gaps in the organization's network architecture. Combining organizational benefits alongside the technical benefits behind many of the platform capabilities, Forescout sets itself apart as a medical device security thought leader and key partner to healthcare security teams.

"The Forescout Platform offers security teams with a single platform approach to visibility into their connected device ecosystem through automated identification and classification, contextual analysis and insight into clinical utilization and device allocation, automated threat detection and mitigation – all guided by Forescout's in-house threat intelligence expertise," added Danielle. Healthcare security teams can rapidly see demonstrable return on investment for security-centric and organizational goals, while augmenting the capabilities of their existing teams and drastically reducing the number of point tools and solutions required. With its highly scalable single-platform approach to actionable security and threat remediation, Forescout earns Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Product Leadership Recognition in the medical device security industry.

"Healthcare attacks are life-threatening. One unmanaged device could mean thousands of patients unable to receive the care they need and families losing loved ones. With the increasing number of connected IT, IoT and medical devices that are critical to patient care, the cybersecurity risks are escalating," said Barry Mainz, CEO at Forescout. "Healthcare organizations require a comprehensive solution that enables them to detect, identify, and secure all devices – managed or unmanaged – with limited resources. Frost & Sullivan's prestigious Best Practices Product Leadership Award validates Forescout's commitment to empower organizations with a unified platform to improve medical device security and ultimately, protect those most vulnerable: patients."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

E:[email protected]

About Forescout

The Forescout cybersecurity platform provides complete asset intelligence and control across IT, OT, and IoT environments. For more than 20 years, Fortune 100 organizations, government agencies, and large enterprises have trusted Forescout as their foundation to manage cyber risk, ensure compliance, and mitigate threats. With seamless context sharing and workflow orchestration across more than 100 full-featured security and IT product integrations, Forescout makes every cybersecurity investment more effective.

Forescout Research – Vedere Labs is the industry leader in device intelligence, curating unique and proprietary threat intelligence that powers Forescout's platform.

Contact:

RH Strategic for Forescout

[email protected]

Forescout Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan