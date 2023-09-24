Ford of Canada Unifor-represented hourly employees ratify a three-year agreement with major wage, benefit, bonus, and retirement enhancements along with modernized workforce design to support EV future

New agreement includes extended and enhanced income and eligibility during Oakville's retooling period

retooling period Contract also includes additional investment and added capacity at Essex Engine Plant in Windsor, ON

Agreement also contains additional paid time off, significant inflation protection provisions as well as an accelerated wage progression for newer employees

OAKVILLE, ON, Sept. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited and Unifor have reached a new national labour agreement providing significant wage increases, bonuses, additional paid time off, retirement enhancements, significant inflation protection provisions as well as an accelerated grow-in period for new hires.

Based on the collective agreement ratified by employees today, Ford is enhancing the income maintenance and eligibility during the Oakville Electric Vehicle Centre (OEVC) retooling period, modernizing the workforce design to support the EV future. The contract will also introduce new investment and added capacity at Essex Engine Plant for the 7.3-litre engine in Windsor, ON.

Ford of Canada's hourly employees also receive historic economic gains, including:

15 per cent in general wage increase over the life of the agreement - the largest uplift in Ford of Canada history and three-times the increase in 2020

history and three-times the increase in 2020 A record C$10,000 ratification bonus for full-time permanent employees and $4,000 for temporary employees

ratification bonus for full-time permanent employees and for temporary employees Significant increases to retirement programs including raised pension benefit rate and increased contributions

Reduced new hire wage progression period by 50 per cent

"Our Unifor-represented autoworkers are the heart of Ford of Canada," said Bev Goodman, president and CEO, Ford of Canada. "This contract invests in our talented and dedicated employees, who remain consistently focused on the critical work of assembling our vehicles, building our engines and components, improving customer satisfaction, and expediting parts delivery service to our more than 400 dealers. Together, we are ensuring our Canadian operations continue to deliver with the skills, knowledge, and processes to compete and win."

About Ford Motor Company of Canada , Limited

Ford of Canada's operations include a national headquarters, three vehicle assembly and engine manufacturing plants, three parts distribution centres, and three Connectivity and Innovation centres. Ford employs approximately 7,000 people in Canada, while an additional 18,000 people are employed in the more than 400 Ford and Ford-Lincoln dealerships across the country. For more information, please visit www.ford.ca.

SOURCE Ford of Canada