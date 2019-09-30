Ford's disappearing act isn't working: OPSEU President Thomas

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Doug Ford's federal election disappearing act shouldn't lull Ontarians into a false sense of security, warns OPSEU President Warren (Smokey) Thomas, who is accusing the premier of going into hiding to protect federal Tories.

"When hiding is the best strategy that the Cons have to get ahead, you know they've lost touch," said Thomas. "Ford's buried himself, in hopes that voters won't bury federal Conservative candidates on election day."

But Thomas said the disappearing act isn't working, pointing to a string of Ford flops that Ontarians won't soon forget.

"Ford may be radio silent right now, but people's resentment is still red-hot," said Thomas. "He wants to privatize alcohol sales, but have less public education. There are kids who can't even get the credits they need to graduate, let alone secure the student loans they need for college.

"If Ford's addiction for privatized alcohol and pot represent Conservative values, it's no wonder the federal Conservatives have muzzled him."

OPSEU First Vice-President/Treasurer Eduardo (Eddy) Almeida called it a comedy of errors, but says no one's laughing.

"The premier's strategy has been to throw oversimplified solutions at big problems," said Almeida. "Right now, there are thousands of young people and activists out protesting for real action on the climate crisis, and this so-called label-printing pro is hung up on gas pump stickers that don't even stick."

But Thomas is reminding voters that the real threat for Ontario will come after Election Day.

"When the adult supervision ends on October 21, that's when Ford's gloves will really come off," said Thomas. "We need to be ready for when Ford's out of hiding and unleashed, and his own caucus members need to be ready too.

"If these provincial Tories want their careers to survive, they'll need to get their heads out of the sand, and put their priorities in line with the people, not their faulty leader."

SOURCE Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU)

For further information: Warren (Smokey) Thomas, 613-329-1931

