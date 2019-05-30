Ford PC service cuts and privatization will meet resistance community-by-community: CUPE

TORONTO, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - 1000 public sector workers who are members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Ontario from across the province, marched to Queen's Park on Thursday to underscore the point that they are prepared to mount strong resistance in their home communities to the Doug Ford government's deep cuts to funding for services, privatization, mergers and amalgamations.

"Strengthening alliances with those most impacted by the cuts, is a priority, because the public services we deliver are the same services Ontarians in every corner of the province rely on," said CUPE Ontario president Fred Hahn. "This includes ties with parent and student groups affected cuts to our education system, workers in precarious jobs hurt by Ford's scrapping an increase to the minimum wage and hospital patients getting hallway medicine because there aren't enough beds."

"Diverting attention to tail gate parties and corner store beer, is a hallmark of this PC government," said CUPE Ontario 2nd vice-president Yolanda McClean and President of the Coalition of Black Trade Unionists. "It is our work, the work of all public sector workers to stand up to an agenda of hate and division to create more equitable and caring communities. We must say no to racism, we must say no to Islamophobia and Anti-Semitism, anti-immigrant sentiment and all forms of hate."

In a display of solidarity with CUPE 79 hospital members at Bridgepoint Health/Mount Sinai, who are currently in challenging contract negotiations with the hospital, the march made a stop at Mount Sinai Hospital.

In Toronto for the 56th annual convention of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Ontario, health care, school board, municipal and social service workers are building an action plan of resistance to the Ford government's plans.

