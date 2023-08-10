The following statement is attributable to Steven Majer, vice president, Human Resources, Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited.

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - We value our partnership with Unifor and have important work to do together as we create a blueprint for the Canadian automotive industry. Navigating this new landscape means collaborating on what it will take for Ford and Unifor to compete and win — finding the right balance between investing in our collective future and sharing the value we create together.

Steven Majer, vice president, Human Resources, Ford of Canada (left), and Lana Payne, Unifor National president (right) meet to start contract negotiations.

We approach the process with a common goal – a vibrant and sustainable future for our employees, our customers, and our communities. Both parties bring an incredible amount of knowledge, creativity, and respect to the table, and we are ready and willing to work together to find innovative solutions.

