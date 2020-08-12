Ford of Canada - Unifor Open 2020 Contract Negotiations Français

Ford of Canada

Aug 12, 2020, 15:03 ET

The following statement is attributable to Ryan Kantautas, vice president, Human Resources, Ford Motor Company of Canada, Ltd.

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - "We will work collaboratively with Unifor to ensure we remain operationally competitive amidst intense global competition. Over the last decade, Ford has invested nearly $2 billion in its Canadian operations, and we are always looking for new investment opportunities that improve our competitive position.

It is a shared responsibility to ensure the company can emerge from the COVID-19 crisis positioned for future success. Together, we can strengthen the business case for auto manufacturing in Canada."

