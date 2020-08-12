Ford of Canada - Unifor Open 2020 Contract Negotiations Français
Aug 12, 2020, 15:03 ET
The following statement is attributable to Ryan Kantautas, vice president, Human Resources, Ford Motor Company of Canada, Ltd.
TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - "We will work collaboratively with Unifor to ensure we remain operationally competitive amidst intense global competition. Over the last decade, Ford has invested nearly $2 billion in its Canadian operations, and we are always looking for new investment opportunities that improve our competitive position.
It is a shared responsibility to ensure the company can emerge from the COVID-19 crisis positioned for future success. Together, we can strengthen the business case for auto manufacturing in Canada."
SOURCE Ford of Canada
For further information: Lauren More, 416.543.3673, [email protected]; Rose Pao, 289.838.5398, [email protected]; Matt Drennan-Scace, 416.845.5101, [email protected]