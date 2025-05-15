Ford Government Stands Up for Local Craft Beer; Lower Taxes will Help Sector Grow and Create More Jobs

Tax reform in 2025 Budget will reduce craft brewers' taxes by 50%

TORONTO, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - As the voice of craft brewers in Ontario, the Ontario Craft Brewers (OCB) applauds the historic tax changes in today's 2025 Budget that will provide immediate relief for over 340 locally-owned breweries in every corner of this province while outlining a path for additional changes that will help these small businesses grow, hire more people, and ultimately deliver more choice and convenience for craft beer lovers.

"Today's budget is a game changer for Ontario's craft beer sector and one of the biggest things to happen to the industry in a generation," said Scott Simmons, President, OCB. "We thank Premier Ford and Minister Bethlenfalvy for standing up for our sector in the face of U.S. tariffs and other headwinds. Today's changes will make Ontario one of the best places for craft beer manufacturers to make beer and grow their breweries."

Ontario's craft beer sector represents more than 80 per cent of all brewing jobs in the province, a majority in rural and northern communities, and continues to grow in popularity. The growth of the sector, however, had long been held back by the highest taxes on craft beer in all of Canada. The Association launched the Save Local Craft Beer campaign last year to highlight high taxes were the biggest issue facing the sector, and coupled with the U.S. tariffs on aluminum, and cost increases on everything needed to make beer, put the future of this important manufacturing sector at risk.

The OCB sincerely thanks the government for listening, and conducting its review of all alcohol taxes, mark-ups and fees. Today's changes will immediately reduce a craft brewers' taxes by 50% and it is great news that the government is committing to building a progressive tax structure. We look forward to continuing our strong partnership and working closely with the government to make that a reality and create a tax structure that further unleashes the growth in Ontario's craft beer sector.

"This is a great day for craft breweries, craft beer lovers, and communities across Ontario," concluded Simmons. "The Ford government has consistently had the craft beer sector's back, and today's tax changes have put it on a path to see breweries grow, create more jobs, invest in their communities, and have the ability to get more local beer on store shelves – I think that's something we can all Cheers!"

