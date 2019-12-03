Ford, EY, DENSO to Co-Host Women of Inforum@CES Networking Reception to Connect Women in Tech

– Annual Women of Inforum@CES event provides the opportunity for professionals in automotive, technology and manufacturing to relax, connect and network –

DETROIT, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ -- Women make up half of the total U.S. college-educated workforce, yet represent only 28% of the science and engineering workforce and hold only about a quarter of the jobs in automotive manufacturing.

To connect talented women and men within the automotive and other tech-reliant industries, Ford Motor Co., EY and DENSO will host the Women of Inforum@CES event at the 2020 show to showcase and support the work of Inforum, a nonprofit dedicated to accelerating the careers of women and building talent initiatives at companies. The reception will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 4-6 p.m. PST, at the Ford Exhibit in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

"Women represent an important but underrepresented part of the automotive workforce and in STEM fields overall. We, along with our partners, are working to rectify this," said Terry Barclay, president and CEO of Inforum. "CES represents an excellent opportunity to tap into the talented women and men in these growing fields, and help them make the connections needed to advance and elevate their careers. This event will bring together corporate partners, our members and participants in our AutomotiveNEXT initiative, and others who are invested in building the best talent pipelines through workplaces that value diversity and inclusion (D&I)."

"For the past 150 years, Ford has built a legacy based on innovation and serving others. Hosting this CES event allows us to bring together both those pillars," said Kiersten Robinson, Chief Human Resources Officer at Ford Motor Company. "Ford is committed to diversity and cultivating inclusion so that each of us has an opportunity to learn, grow and thrive -- making our teams and the entire automotive industry stronger and more innovative."

"EY is proud to be a co-host of this year's Women of Inforum@CES Networking Reception," said Randy Miller, EY Global Advanced Manufacturing & Mobility Leader and industry sector leader for D&I. "This event is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate achievements of women who have made significant contributions to the automotive sector while also bringing awareness of the continued importance diversity and inclusion plays for the future of the industry. Our data shows that companies with more gender diversity in the C-suite outperform their rivals, and yet women still remain underrepresented in the automotive sector and across STEM careers. The industry can and must do better, and events like this one highlight what is possible when individuals are given opportunities to realize their full potential."

"Supporting and advancing diversity and inclusion is core to DENSO as a company and crucial for our success," said Denise Carlson, vice president of DENSO's North American production Innovation Center and executive lead for D&I. "By bringing together unique perspectives and experiences, we're able to better champion the future of mobility. Hosting this event, alongside some of the biggest players in tech, automotive and financial services, allows us to connect talented women invested in STEM and help them move their careers, and ultimately our industry, forward."

Those interested in attending the Women of Inforum@CES event can RSVP by emailing cgoodaker@inforummichigan.org. Hors d'oeuvres and drinks will be provided.

About Inforum

Created in 1962 as the Women's Economic Club, Inforum offers strategic networking, leadership and training opportunities, and educational research and advocacy to accelerate careers, boost talent initiatives for companies, and boost women's leadership contribution in the economy. For more information, see www.inforummichigan.org.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Mich. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles, and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 191,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit https://corporate.ford.com.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction, and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients, and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation is available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $48.3 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 221 facilities in 35 countries to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 170,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.3 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada, and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, DENSO in North America generated $10.9 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation, and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: www.densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

