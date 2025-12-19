DENSO Manufacturing Canada Donates 60 Baskets of Home Goods to Guelph Neighbourhood Support Coalition

New Build-a-Basket program reflects DENSO's focus on giving back, supports 60 local families this holiday season

GUELPH, Ontario, Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- DENSO Manufacturing Canada, Inc. (DMCN), has assembled and donated 60 baskets filled with home goods to the Guelph Neighbourhood Support Coalition (GNSC).

GNSC is now distributing the baskets – which include pantry items, snacks, household essentials, and a $30 gift card for fresh groceries – to families across Guelph. Each basket is valued at $100 and designed for a family of four.

Build-a-Basket, launched during DMCN's Quality Month initiative this October, represents an evolution of the company's long-running Build-a-Bike program. This year, DMCN chose to focus on food security, an important community need year-round, and especially during the holiday season.

Teams across DMCN participated, earning the ability to assemble basket items by maintaining strong safety and quality performance throughout their day-to-day work. The program created a unique opportunity for team members to connect and reinforce DENSO work approaches, all in service of helping their neighbours.

"Build-a-Basket is a true team effort that reflects our values – quality, safety, and community support," said John Klassen, president of DMCN. "By working together, our team members are making a real difference for families in Guelph. We're proud to partner with the Guelph Neighbourhood Support Coalition and look forward to building on this new tradition."

"DENSO's donation comes at a critical time for many families," said Brendan Johnson, executive director of GNSC. "We are so lucky and grateful for DENSO's deep and continued support of our organization and our vision and values. We could not do our work without the help of caring companies like DENSO. Their creative approach, linking workplace safety and quality to community giving, sets a great example for others to follow."

DENSO conducted a closing ceremony Dec. 18 at DMCN, where the DENSO team officially donated its baskets to GNSC.

Build-a-Basket follows years of impact through DMCN's Build-a-Bike program, which has provided 238 bicycles and additional support to local families since 2017. DMCN also supports the Guelph community through other local initiatives, such as the Tour de Guelph, STEM education programs, youth sports sponsorships, and more.

To explore opportunities at a leading manufacturer committed to its team members and communities, visit densocareers.com.

About DENSO

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.9 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in around 180 facilities worldwide to provide opportunities for rewarding careers and to produce cutting-edge electrification, powertrain, thermal and mobility electronics products, among others, that change how the world moves. In developing such solutions, the company's 158,000 global employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. DENSO spent around 8.6 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. For more information about DENSO's operations worldwide, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en/.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ team members across nearly 50 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, DENSO in North America generated $12.5 billion in consolidated sales. To learn more about DENSO operations in the region and explore career opportunities, please visit https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

SOURCE DENSO

Andrew Rickerman, DENSO International America, Inc., (734) 560-8752, [email protected]