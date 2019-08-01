Ford and Tweddle Group Recognized for Unique Approach to Owner's Information Videos

Ford partnered with Tweddle Group to produce the series as a complement to the printed and digital owner's information for their 50th Anniversary GT.

The videos represent the latest collaboration between Tweddle Group and Ford. The companies previously produced instructional clips for Ford's Trailer Reverse Guidance and Pro Trailer Backup Assist features, a Raptor safety video series and a special owner's app for the 50th Anniversary Mustang.

The project represented a unique challenge for Tweddle Group Executive Producer Laura McGowan. "Even for a supercar, the GT has a special pedigree," McGowan said. "So, we couldn't just make standard information videos."

Tweddle Group created the series in a motoring/talk show format and enlisted professional racer Ryan Briscoe as series host. Briscoe hits the track with a team of GT engineers to demonstrate and discuss the vehicle's special capabilities.

Ford Performance Engineering Supervisor Nicholas Terzes said he's pleased with the results. "The 'Top Gear' style is not what you typically see for owner's information, but it was perfect for the GT," Terzes said. "We had a blast, engaged in tons of high-speed driving and ultimately created videos that are informative and entertaining in equal measure. These awards are a nice bonus."

