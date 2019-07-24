Forcefully Evicted Tenant, Jeff Brodie, Files Wrongful Eviction Application with Ontario Superior Court

Tenant legally living above 104 Harbord St. – and with no affiliation to cannabis dispensary below – walked out of home without notice or warning and barred from re-entry

TORONTO, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Toronto resident, Jeff Brodie, today announces that he has filed a wrongful eviction application with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice as a result of the unlawful removal from his residence on 104 Harbord St. in Toronto.

On Tuesday, July 9, 2019, Brodie was wrongfully evicted from his residence after a judge ordered the property be seized by the City of Toronto.

"As a resident legally living in the City of Toronto, I find it appalling and unconstitutional that Toronto Police were able to remove me from my place of residence with force and have barred me from re-entering," says Jeff Brodie, resident, City of Toronto. "I have nowhere to live and I am shocked that this was allowed to happen to me."

Representing Brodie is notable Toronto-based lawyer and civil rights activist, Selwyn Pieters.

"Removing a person from their place of residence without warning or a Landlord and Tenant Tribunal and/or Court order is wrongful, unlawful and unprecedented," says Selwyn Pieters, lawyer for Jeff Brodie.

