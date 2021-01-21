Force One Capital is Retained to Provide Corporate Finance & Advisory Support to LocateMotion Inc.

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Force One Capital Inc. ("Force One") is excited to announce it entered a strategic agreement with LocateMotion Inc. to provide capital markets and corporate finance advisory services in support of LocateMotion's upcoming financial offering.

LocateMotion is the developer of Sensights.ai, an easy to use platform that remotely supports loved ones aging in place; seniors, family, patients, or even business' staff members in the healthcare entities. They provide important details about health informatics using a mobile or desktop app, offering 24/7 remote monitoring. Tracking progress of early cognitive decline by capturing vitals, daily notes, medication effects, feelings, behavior and finally assessing and suggesting virtual interventions based on risk-levels. You can share your profile for seamless communication of important routines, alerts, and general well-being. You can also request access to your patients' or employees' health information, which even includes a digital COVID19 Screening Test.

Under the agreement, Force One will be the exclusive corporate finance advisor for LocateMotion as the company positions itself to launch and scale internationally. Advisory services include the development of a capital markets roadmap, transactional due diligence and investor relations enquiries.

Anthony Rossi, President & CEO, Force One Capital stated:

"LocateMotion has a tremendous value proposition - a proprietary technology platform that will absolutely change the way we monitor health information remotely. We are confident that Sensights.AI will be a catalyst in the evolving challenges healthcare systems are facing today. We are excited to be a part of the team as we bring this valuable solution to market."

Nauman Jaffar, Founder & CEO of LocateMotion added:

"This is an exciting time for LocateMotion. We have spent years understanding the early dementia patients and their caregivers needs. We have developed a future-proof "well-being" intelligent platform that is device agnostic and integrates with leading EMR / EHR systems. We create a highly accurate digital twin of a senior by using biometric, demographic, behavioral and environmental data. All this will eventually help us predict episodes that can be avoided like falls, wandering, cognitive decline, hospital admissions etc., thus reducing the socio-economic burden on the society, caregivers and patients."

LocateMotion has clients across Ontario and US and has been awarded several government grants for innovation and development. With telehealth and telemedicine becoming mainstream due to COVID19 and its impact on seniors – the push to launch hospital at home services is very clear. Clinicians' are spending a minimum of 30 minutes per month monitoring and updating patient files, which is a key driver in operational efficiencies going forward.

About Force One Capital:

Force One Capital is a capital advisory firm and investment fund, providing strategic investments, support and strategy around investor relations and positioning for start-ups. With holdings in – health, tech, cannabis and real estate its portfolio is well diversified. Force One also has a sister company; Force One Marketing, whom has been building creative marketing campaigns since 2009. After working with major brands like American Express, MLSE, Telus and many others it is positioned as a leader in strategic marketing and brand development in Canada.

