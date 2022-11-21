Force Inspection Announces Acquisition of Shawcor's Oilfield Asset Management Division ("Guardian")

Combination of Force and Guardian creates Western Canada's pre-eminent NDT pipe and tubular inspection and threading services provider

NISKU, AB, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Force Inspection Services Inc. ("Force" or the "Company"), a leading Western Canadian oilfield services company specializing in the inspection, repair, machining and matching of oilfield tubulars, today announced it has acquired substantially all of the assets, excluding real estate, of Shawcor Ltd.'s (TSX: SCL) Oilfield Asset Management operating unit ("Guardian"). The transaction closed on November 18, 2022.

Founded in 1971, Guardian is one of Western Canada's two largest oilfield tubular management companies and focuses on the provision of downhole tubular inspection, repair, and inventory management services to the Western Canadian energy market. With 200 employees operating out of six locations in Nisku, Grande Prairie, Lloydminster, Brooks, Fort St. John, and Estevan, Guardian's significant footprint enables it to serve a large and diverse base of blue-chip customers.

"We are delighted to welcome Guardian's highly skilled operating team and excellent capabilities to Force," said Kevin Rowand, Chief Executive Officer of Force. "This is a transformative transaction that combines two of Western Canada's most proven and professional NDT teams."

"Moving forward with 300 employees, eight locations, and an unparalleled and deeply complementary service offering, our intention is to continue growing and enhancing the breadth and level of support we can provide to our customers," added Mr. Rowand. "At a time when demand for oilfield services is expanding rapidly, the combination of Force and Guardian creates a bigger, faster, stronger company that can better respond to our industry's needs."

About Force Inspection Services

Force Inspection Services Inc. is a Canadian privately owned company established in 2003 and headquartered in Nisku, Alberta. The Company specializes in the inspection, repair, machining, and matching of oilfield tubulars. In addition to in-plant inspection, Force also provides mobile field services and repairs including bottom-hole assembly ("BHA") inspection, transverse electromagnetic ("EMI") drill pipe inspection, refacing, and straightening. Over nearly two decades, Force has established a strong reputation in the industry for professionalism, high-quality work, and timely service.

